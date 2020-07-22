Editor’s Note: This is the first in an ongoing series of veteran profiles honoring those who have served. If you have a story to tell, or know a veteran whose story needs to be told, contact the Killeen Daily Herald at news@kdhnews.com using the subject line “Veteran Profiles.”
COPPERAS COVE — Oklahoma native Bobbie Abbott served 22 years in the U.S. Army, including two combat tours in Vietnam, and the 79-year-old father of two sons says the world he sees today makes him not only sad, but also more than a little angry.
“It’s very upsetting,” Abbott said, recently. “I think it sucks — pardon the French.
“I wanna cry and get mad as hell. People don’t know what the heck they’ve got; they expect too much for nothing. I’ve got nieces and nephews who think they have to have everything when they first get married. Brand new cars; brand new house. I’ve worked 40 years, 50 years, for what I’ve got.
“If something don’t happen real quick like, I think we may be coming to the end of the world.”
Born and raised in Alva, Okla., Abbott grew up with four sisters and two brothers. His dad was a truck driver, and the family moved around some, but wound up back in Alva by the time he went to junior high and high school. In 1958, he decided to quit school and join the military.
“I had flunked 10th grade English and couldn’t graduate with my class, so I joined the Army.
“A guy I joined with had been in the National Guard and told me a lot about it. My dad was a World War II vet. They (his parents) thought I was crazy, but they went ahead and signed the papers.”
In December that year, the 17-year-old reported to Fort Chaffee, Ark., for boot camp. A few years later, the Vietnam war began heating up, and he was sent in 1963 for a one-year stint as a fixed-wing mechanic and crew chief.
These days, memories of that historic time are a little hazy, but things evidently got off to a quick start when he landed in country.
“Well, I forgot a whole lot of it … but we went over as a platoon out of Fort Ord, Calif. We stopped in Hawaii and went to Guam, and then Okinawa and spent the night there, then landed in Nha Trang at dark, at sunset.
“Our aircraft got in — shipped over on the boat — and supposedly I got one of the first ones off the boat, after it was reassembled, and was a crew chief on it (a fixed-wing Otter). A friend of mine told me I was supposed to go out on a flight … there were two flights, (and) one was supposed to go out and pick up a dead captain, and the other one was a re-supply. The other guy says, ‘I’m not taking the dead captain — you are.’ I don’t remember it, but I hauled the first dead captain out of the AO (area of operations).
“I flew the (Mekong) Delta, from Nah Trang to Saigon. In ’70-71, I was a test pilot at Chu Lai. I left there right before the hurricane (Typhoon Hester) hit Chu Lai. My wife’s father passed away and I was coming home in emergency leave.”
Abbott retired from Fort Hood as a Chief Warrant Officer 3 and helicopter test pilot on Dec. 31, 1980. He went to school and earned two associate degrees, then joined the U.S. Postal Service, working 23 years as a rural letter carrier in the Kempner area.
Now, he spends his days noodling around on the computer, watching TV, and crafting wooden plaques and other artwork on his scroll saw. One of his pieces is to be displayed sometime soon inside the Copperas Cove Public Library.
“I make pictures and patterns. We (used to) have a bazaar out at Clear Creek Baptist Church on (FM) 2657, and I set up out there. They haven’t had it in a couple of years, but they may start up again — I don’t know.”
As for the current state of the country and the world, Abbott says he fears very much for the future. He hopes things will get better soon, but sometimes he is not too optimistic.
“It could possibly be world war coming on. Too many of these groups want to take over everything. It’s a scary fact,” Abbott said. “I don’t even want to go to Oklahoma and see my sister. I’m afraid of what I might run into.
“I think they need to start listening and stop protesting so darn much, and also to believe what they’re being told. You’re not going to get hurt, if you don’t screw with the police when they stop you. I’ve been stopped several times here in Cove and the police have been the nicest they can be. I’ve had friends get stopped, and they haven’t had any problems.
“I think maybe a lot of this all started back when the government started saying you can’t spank your kids, or even discipline them in any way. And when there started being so many single mothers out there, with no fathers in the home.
“As far as the COVID goes, it really hasn’t changed anything in my life. I’m a quiet, laid-back guy. We (he and his wife) don’t do much. The main thing it has done is kept us from going out to dinner and things like that. We used to go out a lot, but now we can’t just pick up and go somewhere without putting on a mask … which doesn’t bother me, except it’s awful hot.
“We were in Arizona (visiting his sister) when this thing hit, and we had to leave real fast like, because they were going to close down the state.
“I think a lot of it is a bunch of hogwash, trying to take over the lives of everybody. If you stop and think about it — is it really this bad? You just have to take it one day at a time, and hopefully you don’t get it, and nobody that you know gets it, until it finally dies out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.