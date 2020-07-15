KILLEEN — Six veterans braved the heat Thursday evening and draped themselves in quilts, a ceremonious display after receiving the quilts from a local group of a national organization.
The veterans were selected to receive the quilts from TX Patriotic Piecemakers, a local group of the Quilts of Valor Foundation.
Stacy Clady, leader of the Patriotic Piecemakers, which makes the quilts, said awarding a quilt is special to the veterans.
After draping the quilts around their shoulders, Clady went around to each veteran saying, “Veterans, as you are wrapped in this quilt today, every time that you wrap yourself in this quilt, we want you to feel the hugs and love from your country and know that we thank you and we appreciate you for your sacrifice and service in our name.”
Of the awardees, one was from the Korea and Vietnam eras, two were from the Vietnam era, one was from the Desert Storm and Iraq/Afghanistan eras and two were from the Iraq/Afghanistan era.
The recipients were: Edward Smith, Herald Burke, Klaus Adam, Staff Sgt. Jarrett Salter, Kent Robinson and Staff Sgt. Max Constant.
All of the veterans appreciated receiving the quilts, and all of them said it was a surprise.
“It really is an honor — not to be on the receiving end of gifts, or this or that, but more or less, to see that people do care, people do support you,” said Salter, a staff sergeant stationed at Fort Hood. “People do want you to feel better and feel that you’re loved.”
Constant, whose wife is from the Killeen-area, was on leave from Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, where he trains soldiers of the U.S. Army Reserve.
“It’s hard to put into words, you know, what it means to us,” Constant said. “You know, just to know that there’s groups out there ... everybody always comes up to tell you, if they know you’re in the service, ‘Thank you for your service’ and stuff like that.
“But to have groups that care so much for us to take time out of their busy days, and their schedules to give us something like this quilt to comfort you in hard times and bad nights and stuff like that, it means a lot.”
Both Salter and Constant thought they were there to watch Adam, their grandfather, receive a quilt.
“It’s hard to explain,” Adam said of the feeling of receiving a quilt. “About four years ago, I went on an honor flight, and I thought that was the be-all and end-all, but this ... this means more to me, because this is individual.”
Clady explained the process of awarding a quilt. Someone makes a request on the website, and that request goes to the national level for consideration. From there, it goes to the state level, then is referred to the local group, which schedules awarding of the quilt from there.
Clady said she’s been doing Quilts of Valor since March 2017, she first awarded a quilt to a veteran in June 2017. Since then, TX Patriotic Piecemakers has awarded around 350 quilts.
The Quilts of Valor Foundation is a national organization that began in 2003. According to the foundation’s website, qovf.org, the first quilt was awarded in November 2003 at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in the District of Columbia to a young soldier from Minnesota who had lost his leg in Iraq.
For more information on the foundation, or to contact a local chapter to volunteer, visit qovf.org.
