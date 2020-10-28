HARKER HEIGHTS — Growing up in a family of three boys being raised by a single mom, Harker Heights resident Chris McPhee decided during high school that serving a few years in the military would be his ticket to a college education and a dream career as an architect.
Not long after enlisting, things began to change and those well-intentioned plans soon went out the window.
“We lived in the inner city of Miami — Liberty City — and there wasn’t a whole lot of money for me to go to college, so I figured I was going to make my own way,” McPhee said. “The military had the G.I. Bill, and so I thought it would be a good way to get some money for college, get a trade, travel the world. I figured I could do four years, and after that, I could go to school and move on with the rest of my life.
“What I ended up doing four years into the military is not what I envisioned doing.”
It was 30 days after graduating high school in June 1994 that McPhee found himself in basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. He went on to spend a couple of years as an administrative clerk, and then one day he attended a Special Forces recruiting briefing.
“I thought, ‘Oh, this is interesting.’ I get to travel the world — South America, Africa, Asia, Europe. I was like, you know, it would be cool to go work in Africa. I get to teach people; learn skills. I met a couple of people who weren’t too successful at the actual assessment portion, but I thought I could do it.
“I was an athlete in high school — all-star wrestler; champion since eighth grade — so when I joined the military, I was in pretty good shape, fitness-wise.
“At that time, I was married already with two kids and one on the way. That initial four-year plan of mine did not include a wife and kids. It was a very transformational time — from being a high school kid to being a husband and father. I started developing my personality; figuring out who I am; learning responsibility. Now, I needed to shape a career. I didn’t have an education, and so the military was my place to be.
“I got to Fort Bragg, went to the assessment course, made it, got selected; went to the qualification course, made it. In ’96, I was jumping out of airplanes at Fort Benning, Ga., on my 21st birthday.”
After the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks rocked the U.S., McPhee and his Special Forces (Green Beret) team was on its way to Afghanistan, beginning a series of back-and-forth deployments as the war on terror began.
He was excelling at his new career when a traffic stop while he was back home at Fort Bragg turned his world upside down.
“I got a DUI in 2004,” McPhee said. “At that time, I was a sergeant first class, so I was facing probably getting kicked out of the Army. When you’re in an elite unit, anything they see as a flaw kind of brings you as a person into question. I got a letter of reprimand, but fortunately, I had a good reputation with my peers, my command and my mentors, and I didn’t get booted. A lot of people helped me.”
He managed to keep his job and his stripes, but also continued his hard-partying ways. Multiple overseas deployments, being passed over for promotion four times, a divorce, watching friends die, all contributed to a serious depression that kept McPhee going back to the bottle.
“I was drinking a lot. During a deployment, I lost a buddy to murder-suicide. Another roommate of mine, I watched him eat his last meal, and at three in the morning, they called me and said, ‘Hey, you’re the only one here from this unit, (so) you’ve got to go I.D. his body.
“I had just seen this guy eating crackers and chicken salad, excited about where he’s at, and now I’m looking at him in a body bag the next morning. There was a lot of drinking going on during those next 48 hours.
“If anybody knows the military, everything is centered around drinking. When we’re happy, we drink. When we’re sad, we drink. When soldiers got issues, they drink.
“On Jan. 1, 2013, I woke up, walked my dog like I normally do in the morning, and it was just like, ‘You know, I’m just sick and tired.’
“At that time, I had been going to work, leave at lunch time, don’t come back. Get off Friday and get a bottle. And then I almost got another DUI. That scared the crap out of me, because I knew my mentors and all the folks that were rooting for me had said, ‘If you do this again, we would have to put you under the bus. There is only one lifeline, and if you mess it up, then it’s on you.’
“I’m walking my dog and I said, ‘You know what? I need to change my life.’ Some little voice came to me and said, ‘You need to stop drinking.’ So I went in the house and dumped out all the booze that was on our island, and that was day one. I’ve been alcohol-free now for seven years, nine months, 13 days.
“A lot of great things have happened over the years since coming to the realization that I had an issue, and if I didn’t fix it, I was going to destroy myself. If I hadn’t done that, I probably wouldn’t be here right now.”
After earning a promotion to master sergeant, McPhee retired in 2015 with 21 years’ service. He worked for a while as a military intelligence analyst in Virginia, and was once offered a position with the Secret Service before starting his own company, Green Beret Media, which provides photography and video services. He also started The Team Room Talk Podcast, which features special guests and a wide variety of topics related to society and culture.
“If I had to narrow it down, it’s real talk with real people,” McPhee said, adding that his podcast can be found on iTunes, Pandora and iHeartRadio. “That’s it. My goal with each episode is to entertain, educate or provoke emotion.”
Life today is good, says McPhee, a 45-year-old father of four and grandfather of one who moved to Harker Heights recently with his wife, Kristen, a soldier currently on active-duty and stationed at Fort Hood.
People who guided and mentored him through both good times and bad are a huge part of his success, McPhee said, and he has the following advice for anyone else who might be struggling:
“I would say to any soldiers out there — I would say to anyone on this planet — if you don’t have a mentor, you’re lost. If you don’t think you need one, you’re wrong. Period.
“If you even have a book that you read and you follow what that person has written, you’re good. Or if you watch YouTube videos and that motivates you to do good things, then you’re good. But if you’re just one of those people who says, ‘I’m not going to listen to anybody; I’m going to do this all by myself,’ you’re lost.
“You’re doomed for destruction.
“Mentors. I stack ‘em up. I have, like, 10 of them. I tell people, ‘If you want to battle me and you don’t have any mentors, it’s not going to be a fair fight.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.