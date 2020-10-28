There’s a parable I once heard, and maybe you have to; it was the Parable of the Empty Boat.
A farmer was struggling to go upstream as he paddled in his boat. He needed to deliver his produce to the village. However, there was another boat in his sight that was rapidly heading downstream. He noticed the boat was headed directly toward his, so he rowed as fast as he could to avoid crashing into the other boat. This did not seem to help in any way, so the farmer shouted, “Change direction! You are going to hit me!”
Unfortunately, the vessel remained on course to hit his boat with a violent thud. This infuriated the farmer, as you can imagine, and he yelled out, “You idiot! How could you manage to hit my boat in the middle of this wide river?”
As he rowed past the boat to seek a response, there was no one there.
It is so often we, too, find ourselves here. We are forever seeking to justify that any accident, error or circumstance is due to another person. There must be another being directing the sails that is the reason for our dismay and disappointment. Well, that is because it is a natural instinct for us to place blame on something, or someone, other than ourselves.
There’s that moment as we are making our way to our master bathroom when we stump our foot into the corner end of the bed. Something immediately wells up within us and we become ached, angry and annoyed. How is it that a deep angst of emotions has risen from not any person or circumstance? Rather, it resulted from an act we did ourselves, to ourselves. I found this compelling as I reflected on this very thing, as most of us find ourselves here most days. It usually isn’t another person who is bothering or burdening us, it is we, our own self.
I have discovered, and maybe you have too, that we are all battling no other thing or person but the empty vessel(s) that come toward us each and every day. The purpose for people and community is not to come together to point one another’s faults and deficiencies. Perhaps, wouldn’t you say, it is so we can see ours? We seek community for sharpening, accountability and comfort. When some of us decide to find a long-life mate to begin a family with, we don’t look for a blaming partner. Maybe some of us have found ourselves here in this present day, but if we are honest, that is not the reason we sought out our partner. That is also not the reason we had in mind to create and build a family with our partner. So, why do we find ourselves always looking for, or believing, that the environment we are in is the problem? Whether that be our spouse, our boss and co-workers, our children, the woman who cut in front of us at the grocery store, the guy who nearly ran me off the road. Now, this is not to say some of us are out here living life aimlessly and recklessly with no regard for others, but let’s keep this idea simple for a moment.
We wake up each morning, get in our boat and head upstream toward a day we have one, three or several goals in mind to reach. However, there will be one, five or countless boats rapidly heading downstream in the opposite direction we are going. The idea is not that we will get hit every single time or that we won’t have to struggle to maneuver at some moments. The idea is how we choose to respond in those moments. How we decide to see the output of life and our delicate, or explosive, response.
