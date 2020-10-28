KILLEEN — More than 160 people showed up to participate in Operation Stand Down Central Texas hosted its 7th Annual Stand Down & Community Triage at the Killeen Civic & Conference Center on Saturday.
Operation Stand Down Central Texas helps homeless veterans and their families in Coryell, Bell and Lampasas Counties, according to director Joann Courtland. It’s also open to homeless who are not veterans.
“This event is for both non-veterans and veterans who are homeless,” she said. “Breakfast and lunch was served, Central Texas College’s culinary arts program is doing that for us, and we have over 75 volunteers here today.”
Among the vendors were the Killeen Police Department’s Homeless Outreach Team, Psi Delta Tau Military Fraternity, Friends In Crisis and Families in Crisis, and the Salvation Army.
“Vista College has provided cosmetologists and barbers to cut people’s hair,” Courtland said. “Central Texas Support Services was doing HIV testing, we are giving clothing, shoes, goody bags, and sleeping bags away that we brought in 26-foot trucks from Copperas Cove here. All of it is given away to them to make sure they have clothing for the winter.”
Courtland said out of the 166 people, the event drew 33 veterans and 13 children — at the Civic and Conference Center on Saturday with COVID-19 screening in place.
“Everyone was required to wear a mask and we did COVID screening prior to them entering the building,” she said. “The food was individually wrapped. Some vendors were also not able to do live events so we are missing some of our vendors. Last year’s event brought 283 people, including 33 children.”
Leon Parker came out to Saturday’s event to get away from home.
“I have a place of my own but I have been trying to build my credit so I can get a car some day.” he said.
Thomas Carter came out to the event and even got some new boots to wear for the winter.
“I am not homeless, I was homeless at one time for a year,” he said, “I came out today out of curiosity. I got some socks, T-shirts, a sleeping bag, backpack, pair of pants.”
Andrew Braun, a homeless man, said one thing about being on the streets is that it is for real and it’s something serious.
“My fiance is struggling through the same thing as I am,” he said. “I have learned to keep my head up no matter what it is and I gotta do whatever I can to provide.”
Braun said right now he is using the Central Texas Youth Services program to get housing.
“People who are going through the same thing in the LGBT+ community they need to always focus on the positive in life,” he said. “The Youth Services have helped me out so much and I have looked at the resources and go from there. The people here care about us no matter what it is and I believe once you give back you always get something in return.”
