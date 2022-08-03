On Sept. 13, 2021, America’s First Team held a birthday celebration to honor the division’s centennial anniversary. Over the past 100 years, the 1st Cavalry Division has demonstrated courage, audacity and emerged victorious on the battlefields of World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Gulf War, Iraq and Afghanistan.

The 1st Cavalry Division was activated in 1921 at Fort Bliss, Texas as a horse-mounted division. In 1942 the division turned in its horses for service in the Pacific Theater during World War II. The 1st Cavalry Division distinguished themselves as the “First Team” by being the first in Manila in February 1945 to free a group of civilian internees during World War II; the first to lead occupational forces into Japan making it the “First in Tokyo” in September 1945; the first to close in on the North Korean capital city, Pyongyang, in October 1950; and the first into Cambodia in May 1970 during the Vietnam War.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.