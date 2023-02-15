Ever wonder who invented kolaches?
You know, those soft, doughy, pig-in-a-blanket kind of things you get at the local doughnut shop? Kind of a biscuit or crescent roll made with sausage, cheese, jalapeños, ham and other stuff?
Right, kolaches.
That’s it.
But wait.
Despite what the menu says, those tasty treats in that little paper bag that you may or may not get from time to time for breakfast on the way to work … may not really be kolaches. Originally brought to the U.S. from Czechoslovakia 150 years or so ago, they might actually be called klobasneks.
Now, sit up straight and pay attention. There is more and it gets a little confusing.
One definition of kolache is this: “A pastry that holds a dollop of fruit.” Popular fillings include cherry, apple, peach, etc.
A klobasnek is: “A sausage wrapped in dough.”
In short, if it is sweet, then it is a kolache. If it is not sweet, it is a klobasnek.
To be even more accurate, the word kolache is plural, meaning more than one. A single pastry that holds a dollop of fruit is a kolach. Two sausages wrapped with dough is a pair of klobasniky.
Either way — sweet or not sweet — kolache and klobasniky are both popular items and central Texas has at least two of what pastry aficionados consider the best places in the state for picking up a few of either one or both.
Just a short drive up Interstate 35, about 20 minutes north of Waco, the city of West boasts The Czech Stop, a popular stop for hungry travelers heading north. The menu includes such choices as fruit; lemon cream cheese; blueberry, apricot and strawberry cream cheese; sausage and sausage with cheese; jalapeño sausage with cheese; breakfast sausage with cheese; brownies; lemon bars; muffins; cupcakes; cookies and fruit pies.
Also on the list of stand-out Texas kolache makers is Green’s Sausage House in Temple. Located about 20 minutes east of downtown on State Highway 53, the café and bakery traces its beginnings back to the 1800s, and features such made-fresh-daily menu items as:
Sausage; sausage and cheese; ham and cheese; jalapeño cheese link; sausage and kraut; knockwurst with jalapeño and cheese; boudin with jalapeño cheese; sausage, egg and cheese; cream cheese; cottage cheese; cherry; apricot; prune; pineapple; poppy seed; peaches and cream; blueberry and cream; strawberry and cream. Homemade cookies are also available, along with a variety of meats and cheeses to take home (bacon, pork, beef, turkey, jerky, cajun-style boudin, braunschweiger, knackwurst, weiners, picnic links; hot pepper jack cheese; green onion cheese; baby Swiss; Longhorn and mild Wisconsin cheddar; Muenster; dill Havarti; American; ghost pepper.
About 125 miles south-southeast of Killeen-Fort Hood, one of the state’s top-rated kolache shops can be found in the city of LaGrange, a small town immortalized in song several decades ago by the famed Texas rock trio ZZ Top.
Weikel’s Bakery, which also has a store down in Brenham, home of Blue Bell Ice Cream, is a winner of a number of different awards for its made-from-scratch kolaches, sweet rolls, cookies, cakes, cupcakes, pies, muffins, breads, strudels and other treats.
The kolach selection includes cherry, cherry cream, cottage cheese, cream cheese, lemon, peach, peach cream, pineapple, blueberry, blueberry cream, chocolate, chocolate cream, poppy seed, apricot, apple, prune, strawberry and strawberry cream.
The menu also includes apple strudel, cream cheese roll, cinnamon rolls, honey bee rolls, coconut cream meringue pie, cherry cream meringue, banana cream meringue, lemon meringue and an assortment of Czech Danish to include apple, blueberry, blueberry cream, cherry, cherry cream, cream cheese, pineapple, strawberry and strawberry cream.
For more information on these and other top kolache shops in Texas, go to www.tripstodiscover.com.
