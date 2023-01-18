KILLEEN — Hundreds of volunteers helped pack up the wreaths placed on the graves of veterans at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery just before 10 a.m. Saturday, as the decorative greenery will now be put away for next 10 months.
Paying respects with the wreaths is a three-part event that begins in November.
The Saturday before Thanksgiving (which will be Nov. 18 this year), wreaths are fluffed and a bow attached. On the Saturday after Thanksgiving (Nov. 25 this year), wreaths are placed in front of the graves and on the columbariums. Finally, on the second Saturday of January, the wreaths are placed back in storage.
For a majority of volunteers, the act of retrieving the wreaths from the cemetery is one of respect for the veterans and their family members buried and interred there.
“It’s an honor to do it — respect,” said Shirley Brown, a retired chief warrant officer 3. “I would like for somebody to put a wreath on mine and remove it.”
Gaylan Brown, a retired first sergeant and Shirley’s husband, said: “This is our future resting place; this is where we’ll be buried.”
The Browns were accompanied by their grandson Nicholas Alexander Isidore Jr., who was helping with his Cub Scout Pack 255.
“I respect the veterans,” Isidore said. “And I dislike it when people disrespect veterans that are alive and that have passed.”
Isidore is a fifth grader at Mountain View Elementary School in Harker Heights.
Dozens of youth were scattered around the cemetery Saturday, pulling the pins securing the wreaths out of the ground and pulling the bows off of the wreaths.
For Jean Shine, founder and CEO of Wreaths For Vets — the nonprofit responsible for the annual event — seeing so many youth helping with any of the events is encouraging.
“One of our goals in doing this is to remember, to honor, to respect and to raise the next generation,” Shine said.
The older generation of folks like Shine and the other co-founders are but torchbearers, ready to pass the flame of service to the next generation so the event continues year after year without ceasing.
“And if you’ll see — not only for the (wreath-) laying — but how many youth are here today, and many of these were already here the last time that they came back to help,” Shine said. “That just warms your heart, because our patriotism, our respect for our military that protect our country, is so important. It just makes you feel wonderful.”
Some of the volunteers who have helped from the first day of the organization’s inception are grateful for those who retrieve the wreaths.
“Wreath-retrieval used to be one of the hardest days because we didn’t have as much of a turnout,” said Charlene Pride, an eight-year veteran of the Army, who is now a registered nurse at the Department of Veterans Affairs hospital in Temple.
As it were, the retrieval draws a smaller crowd than the other two events, staying true to trends.
“We didn’t have as much of a turnout like when it’s time to prepare or lay them; there’s more fanfare,” Pride said. “Wreath-retrieval was like they forgot about us; like they forgot about the work that still has to be done. So, this is amazing to see all these people here.”
On Friday, volunteers did a pre-retrieval and “retired” around 1,000 wreaths that will no longer be in service for the event.
If trends of new burials and interments continue, Shine estimated that Wreaths for Vets will need to purchase an additional 2,500 wreaths prior to November.
In order to do so, the organization needs donations.
Anyone compelled to donate can do so on the website (www.wreathsforvets.org) or by mail to Wreaths for Vets at PO BOX 2790, Harker Heights, TX, 76548.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.