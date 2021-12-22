KILLEEN — At least 650 Central Texas military families received about 75 pounds of groceries during a drive-thru food distribution effort conducted by the Military Family Advisory Network (MFAN), in partnership with the Killeen Food Care Center at the center on Saturday.
Military families face challenges like deployments, cost of childcare, anxiety over reassignment and relocation, and spousal employment. In addition, a troubling and growing challenge impacting military families is food insecurity.
Raymond Cockrell, the Food Care Center executive director, said MFAN sponsored a study that discovered the Fort Hood/Killeen area had the highest food insecurity rates among military families.
“We’re distributing groceries to 650 military families, but there’s well over 800 military families that signed up,” Cockrell said. “We’ve only got enough for 650.”
Cockrell said military families should never go hungry
“You have young families with children, and financially they’re strapped with car payments and rising housing (costs) and can’t make ends meet,” Cockrell said. “I’m not military, but the military is near and dear to my heart.”
Cockrell said food insecurity was not just a local issue but is military-wide, and efforts are being made to get increased funding for basic housing allowance. A recent Pentagon announcement stated the military’s basic allowance for housing would increase on average 5.1% beginning on Jan.1, 2022.
Shannon Razsadin, a military spouse and president of MFAN, said her organization teams up with local partners like the Killeen Food Care Center to host food distribution events.
“So, what we do is through research and connecting with military families, we understand what families need as far as support, and then we provide that support,” Razsadin said. “We do that with incredible partners and really put a spotlight on the issues where military families need additional help.”
Razsadin said a recent survey identified that one in eight survey respondents was experiencing food insecurity. This problem increased to one in five military families experiencing food insecurity during the COVID pandemic. She said the highest frequency of food insecurity was among junior and middle enlisted service members with children.
“There is an incredible need for these events; we’ve seen our lines get longer, not shorter, and that’s because the issue is being normalized and people are getting the help that they need,” Razsadin said. “We’re able to encourage and celebrate them being here, so they don’t have to feel any stigma.”
Razsadin pointed out the importance of supporting service members in context to the events of the last 20 years of conflict with the war in Afghanistan, the most prolonged period of conflict in U.S. history.
“Day in and day out, they’re serving, and they’re ready to serve, and we know food is such a basic need,” Razsadin said. “If people can’t put food on the table, there’s no way they’re going to get to the point of thriving, but it’s also a force readiness issue. If someone is having a hard time meeting these basic needs, they are not able to focus on their mission.”
MFAN made good on its 1 Million Meals Challenge, a campaign to combat rising hunger rates in the military, by providing their one-millionth meal during Saturday’s event, according to an MFAN press release.
Since May 2021, MFAN has distributed more than 1 million meals to military families, served more than 6,500 local military families during five months and conducted 12 food distribution events near military installations in North Carolina, Texas, Virginia and Washington, providing on average 50 pounds of food per family according to the release.
MFAN is already planning more food distribution events for military families throughout 2022 for military families most in need, the release said.
“Next year, MFAN is also bringing together military families, elected officials, civilian leaders and military service organizations for a solutions summit to identify innovative approaches to alleviate hunger and get food more directly to military families so that they don’t have to attend events like these,” Razsadin said in the release. “We are also working with our partners to make sure that those who interact with military families know how to identify food insecurity and get families the help they need.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.