Dozens of swinging arms slice through the crisp morning air as soldiers run around the track. Completing these two miles marks the end of the first event for those competing in the III Armored Corps’ Career Counselor of the Year Competition, which took place here January 9-12.

The competition tested the best of III Armored Corps’ career counselors through a series of events, beginning with an Army Combat Fitness Test, followed by a written exam and ending in a career counselor formal board.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.