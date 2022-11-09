A tank confidently crosses over open water. The bridge beneath it buckles and bows under its weight, but never breaks. The soldiers who guide the vehicle will continue sending through these metal titans of military excellence over a floating bridge. That bridge was assembled less than an hour ago.

It all started in the early morning of Oct. 26 as engineers assembled two bridges over Cowhouse Creek in the Fort Hood training areas using boats, ropes and skill. Soldiers from 36th Engineer Brigade sent an assault team to secure the site, and soon after, 1st Cavalry Division and 3rd Cavalry Regiment were rumbling over the gap.

