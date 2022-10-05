FORT WORTH, Texas — Soldiers from across III Armored Corps raced to the Texas Motor Speedway Sept. 23 to 25 to partner with the Dallas Recruiting Battalion to share the benefits of Army life with the public during the NASCAR playoff weekend.

Troops from Fort Hood and Fort Sill, Oklahoma, traveled hundreds of miles to set up interactive displays with various types of military equipment. Attendees were able to learn about the training and better understand the Army and its many different career paths.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.