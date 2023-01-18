III Armored Corps and U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hood leadership formally recognized a retired soldier for his gallantry during the Vietnam War. Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe, commanding general, III Armored Corps and Fort Hood, presented retired Staff Sgt. John Footman the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star for Valor in a ceremony Jan. 11 here.

Footman, a Vietnam War veteran, was presented his awards 33 years after his retirement from the Army.

