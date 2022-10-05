A new commander took the reins of III Armored Corps and Fort Hood on Tuesday during a change of command ceremony at the corps’ headquarters.
Lt. Gen. Robert “Pat” White handed command over to Lt. Gen. Sean C. Bernabe during a ceremony overseen by Gen. Andrew P. Poppas, commander of U.S. Army Forces Command. Bernabe most recently served as the commander of the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss, Texas. White is retiring after 37 years of service.
“As we look out in front of the flagpole, at the formation and unit colors, you’re seeing an outstanding representation of the III Armored Corps,” Poppas said. “I see that today, but I also see the command team representing the most lethal, combat-ready and cohesive team built under the leadership and direction of Lt. Gen. Pat White. For the past 39 months, he’s built a high level of readiness, innovation and his own personal pursuit of excellence.
“Pat’s formation, as always through his time in the Army, is highly trained, disciplined and fit, and they are ready to fight and win America’s wars.”
Poppas spoke about White’s accomplishments during his time commanding the corps, from commanding Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq to hurricane relief in Louisiana.
“Following his People First mentality, Pat established the first People First Center here at Fort Hood, with a training facility that certifies the company, troop and battery commanders that is leader-focused on reducing harmful and gross behaviors through immersive, selective training and engaged leadership,” he added. “This represents the ethos that people are the Army’s greatest strength and the most important weapon system we have to fight and win in combat.
“Pat, you have built an absolutely extensive, impressive resume across your entire tenure — not just the 39 months here, but the 37 years of service. Superb leadership and a job well done.”
The FORSCOM commander, the higher headquarters for III Corps, then welcomed the new corps commander to Fort Hood.
“Sean Bernabe is one of those leaders who rise with professional acumen to inspire and continue to grow this team. And he’s ready to take the mantle from Pat White, and he’s the right commander at the right time that will build upon this positive culture that pervades Fort Hood and the communities,” he said. “Sean, I’m completely excited to see what you will bring to the III Armored Corps. You have my complete trust, my complete confidence, and I look forward to watching you take on the challenges ahead.”
White said when he first took command of III Corps and Fort Hood, his first mission was to find out why the post is called “The Great Place.”
“I got with the Heart of Texas Defense Alliance and I said, hey, do me a favor and tell me why they call this The Great Place,” White said. “Get out in the communities — don’t go talk to the soldiers — get out in the communities with the reason why, so we can either fix it and make it better or continue the trend. And it won’t surprise you to know that the No. 1 answer was people. That’s what makes this The Great Place.”
White went on to say that while the ceremony was about a change of command, what it really represented was the soldiers, civilians and families that make the corps a success.
“We already know this corps is the most lethal corps in the United States Army. In fact, it’s the most lethal corps I would dare say in the universe,” he said. “It’s been an absolute honor and a privilege to serve with you. I do think during my tenure, I made it pretty clear our No. 1 job is to fight and win — that’s our job.
“But we couldn’t do it without our people, because we are a people organization.”
White thanked the many people who helped make his career successful, with a special emphasis to the soldiers.
“The discipline, the professionalism and the commitment of our ‘Phantom Warriors’ are what our nation has always expected through time,” he said. “It’s a tribute to your dedication and the dedication of the units you serve in, and your selfless service to our Army and our nation, and we appreciate it.”
He then welcomed Bernabe back to Fort Hood and central Texas. Bernabe is a former commander of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division.
“No matter what anyone says, there’s no greater command than command of this corps. I look forward to what this team is going to accomplish under your leadership,” he said.
Bernabe said he was excited to be back at Fort Hood and for the opportunity to command at the corps level.
“It’s a great opportunity to have a positive impact on so many more soldiers, so many more families, so I’m most excited about that opportunity,” he said. “Under my leadership, we will remain focused on taking care of our soldiers, our Department of the Army civilians and their families, ensuring we are always ready to accomplish our mission, always ready to deploy, fight and win when we are required by our nation. To the soldiers, the civilians and the family members of team Hood and the III Armored Corps, Jane and I are excited and proud to join your ranks once again. Let us all pledge to work hard every day to live up to the legacy of our predecessors.
“Ladies and gentlemen, my call sign is Phantom 6, and I am on the net. Phantom Warriors.”
U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Texas, said he has seen many changes of command during his 20 years in Congress, but he never worries about a new commander because the Army only sends the best leaders to Fort Hood.
“I’m very proud to be here at Gen. Bernabe’s time when he’s going to be here. He’s already earned the reputation in the Army just getting to come to Fort Hood,” the congressman said. “This is The Great Place. The truth is, this is where the heavy Army, the guys who crash it out with the enemy, this is where they go. They are the first to deploy, they hold all the rapid deployment records and they are the first to fight. This is the place where you get to see the real soldiers.”
