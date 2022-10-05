A new commander took the reins of III Armored Corps and Fort Hood on Tuesday during a change of command ceremony at the corps’ headquarters.

Lt. Gen. Robert “Pat” White handed command over to Lt. Gen. Sean C. Bernabe during a ceremony overseen by Gen. Andrew P. Poppas, commander of U.S. Army Forces Command. Bernabe most recently served as the commander of the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss, Texas. White is retiring after 37 years of service.

