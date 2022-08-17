helicopter

Aviators with the 106th Aviation Regiment, Illinois Army National Guard, take part in Army modernization efforts at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin by operationally testing the UH-60V Black Hawk helicopter while preparing for an upcoming deployment. As the newest helicopter introduced into the Army’s inventory, the UH-60V began fielding to the 106th during 2021, following the unit’s selection as the Army’s first unit equipped.

 (Photo by Mark Scovell, U.S. Army Operational Test Command)

FORT MCCOY, Wisconsin — Aviators, crewmembers and support personnel of the 106th Aviation Regiment, Illinois Army National Guard, are here operationally testing the UH–60V Black Hawk helicopter while preparing for an upcoming deployment.

As the newest helicopter introduced into the Army’s inventory, the UH-60V began fielding to the 106th during 2021, following the unit’s selection as the Army’s first unit equipped.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.