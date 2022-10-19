Army of 2030.jpg

Gen. James McConville, Chief of Staff of the Army, gives his opening remarks during a "In a War for Talent - Recruiting, Retention and Opportunity," panel Oct. 13 during this year's Association of the U.S. Army convention. 

 (Staff Sgt. Michael Reinsch)

WASHINGTON — One of the key pillars of transforming the Army of 2030 is investment in people, including soldiers, their family members and civilians.

Army leaders at this year’s annual meeting of the Association of the U.S. Army held a panel Oct. 12 titled “In a War for Talent — Recruiting, Retention and Opportunity,” where panelists discussed the Army’s efforts to reach and maintain its recruiting and retention goals.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.