The garrison command team here made dozens of presentations to military and civilian personnel for outstanding performance during an inspection and then presented Equal Employment Opportunity counselor certifications March 1.
During the recent Organizational Inspection Program Command Inspection, held Feb. 15-17, the entire Fort Hood garrison only received two minor infractions.
“Zero critical and zero repeats,” said Col. Chad R. Foster, commander of U.S. Army Garrison – Fort Hood. “For an organization and a garrison of this size, and have that kind of performance, is impressive.”
Before presenting coins to more than 20 garrison employees, Foster further relayed that an outstanding performance on the command inspection demonstrates the quality of work they put in every day, the quality of systems in place and the quality of leadership, dedication and character.
“Those inspectors singled you out by name because of what they saw out of you,” he added. “Thank you for being who you are, thank you for being part of our team and thank you for making Fort Hood what it is, which is really a Great Place.”
After presenting coins, Foster and Command Sgt. Maj. Matthew Ladd then presented certificates to the 16 garrison employees who completed the EEO counselor certification program to help assist the Fort Hood EEO office.
“Us completing and taking that course means we’re going to fill that valued role in the garrison and helping people if they have issues between supervisor and subordinate and resolving it at the lowest level,” explained Nia Payne, operations specialist with the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security Force Protection/Antiterrorism Office, one of the recipients of the certification.
“We’re just mediators, compiling the facts and giving it to the EEO,” she added.
Foster said the employees receiving the certifications is important because the more people who understand the intricacies of the EEO program, the better the process will be in the long run.
He said the certification is also good for the individual’s personal and professional development.
“You take that and you make that team better,” Foster added. “Wherever you work, you’ve improved that team because of your presence and your increased knowledge.”
