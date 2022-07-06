WACO — Corpus Christi, Matagorda, Surfside Beach and South Padre Island are considered top spots along the Texas Gulf Coast to wax up a surfboard and ride a few waves, but there is also a spot for surfers and wannabes to get a little gnarly just 60 miles north of Killeen-Fort Hood.
Welcome to Waco Surf, where experienced riders, newcomers, the curious — and even professionals — can come out and ride perfect sets of artificial waves generated by air pressure in a large freshwater pool designed like a tropical lagoon.
Never surfed before?
No problem.
Beginner sessions feature a slow and gentle series of one- to two-foot breakers for the newcomers. Intermediate sessions roll out chest-high waves breaking left and right, designed to provide rides similar to a good day at a coastal beach break.
Expert sessions offer world-class lefts and rights designed for the pros. Most riders here are experienced surfers who can paddle fast and are trying to improve already advanced skills.
Board rentals are available, and reservations are required as surf sessions are always booked in advance.
Along with surfing, the park also offers cable-pulled wakeboarding with six towers, ramps, rails and jumps.
After all that high-speed action, head on over to The Wetlands and take a slippery slide down The Wedge or float the day away in the Lazy River.
For details on tickets, reservations, what to bring and what not to bring, go to www.wacosurf.com.
Before hitting the waves or while waiting on a session, head on over to Surfside Shack for breakfast and coffee in the morning or grab a beer and a taco after your run. Sip a cold one over at The Dive Bar, grab a drink and some lunch at the Wedge Grill, or kick back for a while at Lakeside Saloon.
For some of the finest food in Waco — and some say in central Texas — head down to the Brazos River near Interstate 35 and order up some Cajun and creole eats at Buzzard Billy’s restaurant, right along the interstate across from Baylor University’s McLane Stadium.
The menu here is enough to satisfy pretty much any taste buds, with appetizers including such things as peel and eat shrimp; armadillo eggs (bacon-wrapped chicken tenders stuffed with pickled jalapeños and pepper jack cheese); gator fingers; shrimp cocktail martini; crabcakes; calamari; barbecue shrimp; oysters on the half shell; and crawfish queso.
Be sure and save room for a steaming bowl of Louisiana gumbo or swamp soup, and then get you some fried shrimp, fried crawfish, fried oysters, fried gator or a swamp platter filled with crawfish, white meat alligator tail and oysters with fries, hushpuppies, coleslaw, cocktail sauce and remoulade sauce.
How about some red beans and rice with andouille sausage, or maybe shrimp and grits, etouffee, jambalaya. Then there is the Bayou Shrimp Boil with jumbo gulf shrimp, andouille sausage, new potatoes and corn on the cob boiled in Louisiana spices and served with hushpuppies, cocktail sauce and drawn butter.
Shrimp Fest features hand-breaded coconut shrimp and blackened shrimp with hushpuppies, fries and cocktail sauce, remoulade and pineapple marmalade. Shrimp La Grange brings a platter of large Gulf shrimp stuffed with jalapeños and pepper jack cheese, wrapped in bacon and served with rice, maque choux (a classic Cajun side dish of mixed corn, onions and peppers rendered in bacon fat and enriched with heavy cream). Last but not least, look for blackened and grilled steak, tuna, shrimp, catfish and chicken, or a burger, chicken sandwich, tacos, po’ boys with sweet potato fries.
For dessert, choose from a couple scoops of ice cream with chocolate or caramel sauce, slice of key lime pie, some bread pudding, a brownie sundae, New Orleans peach cobbler or a molten brownie.
For more information, visit the website at www.theoriginalbuzzardbillys.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.