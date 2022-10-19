WAXAHACHIE — Retired U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Mario Matthews was a cook in the military but when he deployed to Iraq from Fort Hood for the first time, they put a rifle in his hands instead of a spatula.
“They pulled me out from my M.O.S. (Military Occupation Specialty) and attached us to some infantry guys,” the 44-year-old North Carolina native said. “They picked the biggest, most athletic guys in our support unit — cooks, mechanics, supply — and they made a platoon out of us.
“We were in Kuwait when they told us, ‘Hey, we need you guys to do this.’ I’m thinking, all right, because I always had a chip on my shoulder. I thought I could do anything. You’re not hamstrung by the M.O.S. you sign up for — we’re all soldiers. So we did it.
“Now, I’m kicking in doors and raiding houses every day in Iraq. No training.”
Matthews was born and raised in Greensboro, N.C., and graduated from Trinity High School in 1996. He was a standout football player with plans to play college ball and had no ambitions to join the military. Then, he hurt his knee during his senior season.
“I was sitting at an apartment complex, visiting my cousin, and a recruiter walked by, saw me there with my crutches and said, ‘What are you doing?’” Matthews said. “He stayed in contact with me through my rehab and made such an impression on me that I decided to join.”
A year after high school, he was on his way to basic training at Fort Knox, Ky., and then AIT (advanced individual training) at Fort Lee, Va., before heading to his first duty assignment at Fort Bliss in El Paso.
“I loved it,” he said. “I knew right away I’d made the right decision.
“It was the best thing that could have ever happened to me. Just the camaraderie. I’ve always been a team person, but the Army just amplified that. It was home. I fell in love with the Army.
“I signed up initially for three years, and at the end of my enlistment, retention came and talked to me, and I said, ‘Absolutely, I’m reenlisting.’ Then, I got a phone call about two days later from my mom saying that she had cancer. They found cancerous tumors in her stomach. So she was going through the treatment and a good doctor saw some imagery and said, ‘Wait a minute, we might be able to cut this out, and it’s basically (also) going to give you a gastric bypass (a weight-loss procedure), and I think it’s going to fix the problem.’
“The problem was, she was going to be out of work for nine months because they still wanted to do chemo and all that, just to make sure. My (two) little sisters were still in high school at the time and my mom was the only person in the household working, so I had to make a tough decision, and I decided to go home and help my family.”
His mom recovered her health and nine months later, Matthews was ready to go back into the Army but initially was turned away.
“The recruiter said, no, sir, that category for prior service is not open. You cannot just come back in the Army. He said he would keep my name and number and let me know if anything changes in the future.
“About two years later, he calls me because 9/11 had happened. They needed bodies, so they had me come back in. I went straight to MEPs (military processing center) in Dallas from North Carolina. I made it there by 9 o’clock in the morning, and I was at Fort Hood by 3 o’clock that afternoon.”
That was 2003 and Matthews was back where he wanted to be. Then came the first of four overseas deployments.
It proved life-changing in more ways than one.
“Everything is going fantastically well. I was back in for about eight months, and we’re on that first deployment. The war had been going on for about 10 months when we hit the ground. We were doing foot patrols, and vehicle-mounted, as well. Two a day, for a solid year.
“I saw men die … a lot that year. The first time was within the first two months of being over there. It puts a lot of things in perspective. What it did for me was put life in perspective.
“Two things were the most defining moments of my life, at that age. Getting there, and not having to stay on the FOB (forward operating base), and going into Baghdad to do patrols, and seeing the children. I made a pig-headed statement one time. I said, ‘Look at that kid. He’s running around with pink sandals.’ This little boy. Then I’m looking at other kids and I noticed they didn’t have on shoes. I said, ‘You know what, this kid doesn’t care if he has on pink shoes — he has shoes.’
“All of a sudden, my life changed. It was, like, ‘You entitled S.O.B.’ You don’t realize how good you’ve got it, you know. I started looking at other things, like they didn’t have running water, electricity. Things that we take for granted in America. It made me so much more appreciative of everything that I had.
“The second thing was when I saw the first soldier killed in action. It was the fourth vehicle in the convoy. They detonated (an IED) and it flipped the Humvee up into a palm tree-like tree. This Humvee got stuck in that tree upside down, and three members of that crew died. That was an infantry unit that we were attached to that was showing us how it was done. In our actual battalion, we had three soldiers killed throughout the year. They weren’t in my platoon or my company — we brought everybody in our unit home — but they didn’t make it back.”
By the time he got back to Fort Hood, Matthews was doing a lot of thinking about his life. Time passed and he started thinking more about his biological father back in North Carolina, a man he had seen twice before in his life but did not know.
“I started having this sense of … life’s not guaranteed,” Matthews said. “I grew up with my mom and my stepfather. I never knew my biological father. All of a sudden, I wanted to know who my biological father was.”
When he got back from an eight-month rotation to Kuwait (2006-07), he decided it was time to find him.
“I go on (30 days) leave and I drive back home to North Carolina, and it was eating me up,” Matthews said. “I wanted to know, but I was not going to ask my mom.
“My name is David Mario Matthews. My mother has never, ever called me David. She has told me my whole life that my father was David Rozier. I didn’t have a relationship with him; didn’t know him. I met him two times: once when I was a baby and once when I was about 10 years old. Something about the way he reacted to me … I wasn’t sure he was really my father, and now I wanted to find out.
“I didn’t want to ask my mom, because I knew she was going to say it was this David Rozier. So I decided to ask my aunt. I gave her a call and I told her why I wanted to know. I told her about everything that happened to me in Iraq. I asked her, ‘Is David my father?’ She said, ‘No, no he’s not.’
“She said, ‘Do not tell your mother, but your father’s name is Thomas Crawford, and you are his spitting image. You look exactly like him.’”
Matthews’ aunt offered to put him in contact with his real dad, who was still in Greensboro, so now it was a waiting game.
“At this point, I’ve been home for three days. I’ve got 27 more to go. First week went by, she didn’t find him. Second week went by, she didn’t find him. Now, I’m kind of giving up.
“I had a little BMW, and I was going to leave on Saturday morning (to return to Fort Hood). I had to sign in on Tuesday. So this lady rear-ended my car on Friday night. I went to go get something to eat and my car got all torn up. The bumper was folded up underneath the rear wheels … so I had to call Fort Hood and they extended my leave for 15 more days.
“That Sunday — I was going to leave on Saturday — my aunt called me and said, ‘I found him.’
“She gave me his number, and I called him. He agreed to meet me. He asked me all kind of questions: how old are you; what year were you born; what hospital were you born in; who was your mother. You know, trying to put it all together.
“We met at a restaurant in Greensboro. I pull up and there were two gentlemen in the parking lot. I was very confused. I thought I was meeting one guy. He told me he would be driving a white ’91 Toyota Camry. So when I pull up, there’s two guys standing by the Camry. I park and I get out and walk up to them. I say, ‘I’m Mario and I’m here to meet Thomas.’ He introduces himself and says, ‘I’m Thomas. It’s good to meet you, Mario. This is my best friend, Bo.’”
Thomas brought his closest, lifelong friend to the meeting to help size up this young man who was claiming to be his son. After about 45 minutes of conversation, Thomas was still not completely convinced and wanted a DNA test to be sure, but Bo had his mind made up.
“Bo hadn’t said a word at that point,” Matthews said. “He puts his fork down and he looks at my dad and says, ‘I’ve known you 40 years. I don’t know why you’re going to waste your money on a DNA test. This is your son.’”
DNA test results soon confirmed the two were indeed father and son.
Not only that, Matthews also found out he had two half-brothers, Jerome and Lamont.
Not only that, Lamont Crawford was a cook stationed at Fort Hood.
Not only that, Matthews had unknowingly been friends for several years with Lamont’s wife, who was a sergeant first class in his battalion.
Not only that, he had unknowingly met Lamont a few years earlier when he first arrived at Fort Hood.
“When I came back in (the military), my best friend back at Fort Bliss was named Evans. We lost touch, and Evans winds up stationed at Fort Hood. My first week back at Fort Hood, I’m walking through HEB parking lot on Trimmier. A guy calls my name. I look over and it’s Evans. He’s on a motorcycle, and he’s with two other guys.
“He says, ‘This is my friend, James, and my friend, Tiny.’ I shake their hands, and we talk for a while. I didn’t know it at the time, of course, but Tiny is my brother’s nickname. He competes in powerlifting. He’s huge. This was four years before I had met my dad. I actually had met my brother (Lamont) that day and didn’t know it.
“You can’t make this stuff up.”
Matthews retired from the Army in 2021 with 21 years’ service. He had been investing in real estate in Killeen for a number of years by then and continued his entrepreneurship by creating a commercial cleaning company, which he later sold for a nice profit. Now, he runs an Amazon distributorship with more than 100 employees, and is planning to open another business in Waxahachie, about 30 miles south of Dallas.
The married father of one says he has always been a go-getter, but his military experiences taught him valuable lessons and his family — old and new — keeps him inspired.
“I was always a hard charger,” he said. “I was always going to put my best food forward, because my mother sacrificed so much for us. I’ve never seen that woman buy one thing for herself. I always had in the back of my mind that my mother busted her butt so much to give me an opportunity to be successful, it would be like spitting in her face if I didn’t.
“Then meeting my father gave me a sense of legacy that I didn’t have before. It let me know what I really had in me.
“The thing they were both all about is other people. If it involves helping people, my name is going to be somewhere near it.”
