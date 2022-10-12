LAS VEGAS — Recently in Las Vegas, two groups of strangers preparing for the future discovered they also had connections from the past.
Sgt. 1st Class Danita Cotton is the station commander for the 6th Medical Recruiting Brigade’s Las Vegas station. She and Staff Sgt. Jordan Soriano, one of her noncommissioned officers (NCO), were preparing for a ceremony to commission two medical students from the area into the Army’s Medical Department.
“While I was conducting a qualification interview with Mr. William Kretzer, I asked him if he had family members who served or were serving in the military and if they supported his decision,” Cotton explained. “He said, ‘Yes, my mom is in in the Army.’”
That is when Cotton said she begin to wonder. “I asked if his mom was a doctor and if she worked at Carl R. Darnall Hospital at Fort Hood? I got excited when he said yes!”
When Cotton told Kretzer she knew his mother, she said he shared her excitement. “I said, ‘OMG! I know your mom! She performed surgery on me when I was stationed at Fort Hood.’ We both laughed about it and I said to myself ‘Wow, it’s a small world.’”
Julian Briz, a former Army National Guard member, was the second commissionee. On the day of the ceremony, Soriano said Brix was a little shy, just waiting for the ceremony to begin. At one point, however, Brix mentioned having served in the National Guard in Las Vegas as a combat medic.
“My brother, Joshua, is the Readiness NCO for the 72nd MP Company in Henderson. That’s a National Guard unit, so I asked if he had ever met my brother,” Soriano explained. “He got excited and said that as a platoon medic he served with Joshua during a 15-month deployment in Iraq in 2007 and 2008.
“I felt an immediate connection with him,” noted Soriano. “I asked him if my brother had been a big baby in Iraq and he told me he never complained.”
“It’s always exciting for us when we commission a new Army medical officer,” Cotton said, “But this day was extra special because Mr. Kretzer’s mom, Lt. Col. Diana Villazana-Kretzer, was in town that day. So not only did I get to reconnect with her, but as a senior officer, she was able to perform the commissioning ceremony for her son and for 2nd Lt. Brix.”
Following the ceremony, Soriano said he told his brother about meeting Brix.
“My brother was very happy to know that his medic was going to go on and become an Army doctor,” he added. “He told a bunch of the guys in his unit who had deployed with them. Even after all these years, the connection they made is still strong and now I share that connection as well.”
Kretzer qualified to receive a four-year, medical-school scholarship from the Health Professions Scholarship Program. He will attend Rocky Vista University College of Osteopathic Medicine, in Ivins, Utah, for the next four years. After graduation, he will attend the Army’s Basic Officer Leadership Course and then will complete his residency training. In exchange for the scholarship, which includes a $2,608-monthly stipend while he is in school, Kretzer will serve four years of Army service, which begins when he enters residency.
Brix was accepted into the Medical and Dental Student Stipend Program (MDSSP) and will attend medical school at Touro University Nevada in Las Vegas. He will receive a $2,608-monthly stipend and after graduation will begin his Army Reserve service as a second lieutenant.
