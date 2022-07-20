JOINT BASE LANGLEY EUSTIS, Va. — Comedian, actor and filmmaker Jon Stewart will host the 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games Opening and Closing Ceremonies, which will be produced by Disney Live Entertainment.
Stewart has hosted the Warrior Games’ marquee events since 2015.
“The Warrior Games symbolizes the resiliency and dedication of each of these warriors, and the tens of thousands of others they represent,” said Stewart.
“Their fearless approach to their recovery, and refusal to be defined by their worst day, is inspirational. I can’t put into words what an honor it is to serve as the host of the opening and closing ceremonies. But connecting in person with these athletes and their families, friends, caregivers and supporters is what I’ll never forget.”
Additionally, multi-platinum pop rock band American Authors will perform at the Warrior Games closing ceremony, which will take place at The Stadium in the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on Sunday, Aug. 28.
The closing ceremony is the culmination of nine days of elite competition, as well as years of hard work and recovery for Warrior Games athletes.
The Warrior Games, first held in 2010, celebrates the resiliency and dedication of wounded, ill and injured active duty and veteran military service members from the U.S. and allied nations. Hundreds of elite athletes will compete in adaptive sporting events such as wheelchair basketball, cycling, indoor rowing, wheelchair rugby, sitting volleyball and others.
Participation in the Warrior Games represents the journey of a service member’s involvement in an adaptive sports program and demonstrates the incredible potential of wounded warriors through competitive sports.
The Warrior Games will be held Aug. 19-28 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort. The Warrior Games competition, including closing ceremony, will be free and open to the public.
However, entrance to the closing ceremony will require a no-cost ticket; information on acquiring a ticket will be available via DoDWarriorGames.com closer to the event.
(0) comments
