Junior Reserve Officer Corps Cadets from Hightower High School in Missouri City were hosted by the 1st Cavalry Division so they could visit several facilities to learn more about the day-to-day activities of soldiers here on Fort Hood on Feb. 10.

“The young men and women that our recruiters bring into the Army Team form the bedrock of tomorrow’s readiness. The ‘First Team’ is committed to building trust and confidence with the American public so that young people are eager to serve and continue to safeguard American democracy,” said Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson IV, the commanding general of the 1st Cavalry Division. “High school outreach programs are crucial to sharing our experience and educating the leaders of tomorrow on the value and benefits of Army service.”

