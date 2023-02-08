COPPERAS COVE — Laura Dyer spent her early years in small-town Kansas and grew up wanting to be a county extension agent like the adults who worked with her and other students in area 4-H groups.
The nationwide 4-H organization is designed to help young people develop life skills through a variety of programs including agricultural projects; fitness, health, nutrition, mentorship and leadership; community involvement; science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) programs and activities.
County extension agents work as liaisons between local government and the community to help plan and implement such programs.
So, influenced by her experiences in 4-H, Laura headed off to college after high school to begin studying to become an extension agent.
That dream proved short-lived.
“I went to college mostly to get away from my folks,” the Copperas Cove resident who grew up in rural Hamilton, Kan., said. “I went to Emporia State University, and it was made very clear to me — pretty quickly — that I was not prepared for college.
“I went to a very small school (Hamilton High School, about 75 miles outside Wichita). There were 12 kids in my graduating class (1989). I was sixth of 12, right in the middle. As I have gotten older, I have learned that I probably had some learning disabilities that nobody really wanted to acknowledge. This was before No Child Left Behind (federal legislation), and when I was struggling with something, I would be handed to someone: ‘Here, help her.’ And they would just tell me to do what they did.
“I’m not going to say it was terrible, but they didn’t do me any favors.”
So college did not work out and Laura left after a couple semesters. In the meantime, though, fate or providence or something had stepped in and she met a guy.
“We lived in the next county over from where I went to college, and they had opened up a Quarter Horse racing track with legalized parimutuel betting,” she said. “That summer, I had gone to work there in concessions. The racing season didn’t end until the end of October.
“A friend of my brother’s was going to school at Emporia, and we both worked there, so he would take me home on the weekends, so my parents didn’t have to pick me up. This guy was pledging a fraternity, and we were out one night at three in the morning, and he said, ‘Hey, let’s go take doughnuts to Randy.’ Randy was a friend of his working at a convenience store.”
Laura and Randy hit it off right away, although their first date was not exactly a storybook tale of wine and roses, or champagne and caviar.
“My grandparents were going to be in Emporia, and they were going to take me back home that weekend,” Laura said. “Well, Randy was going to pick me up after he got off work (but) he didn’t get off work until late, so he was late arriving.
“By the time he got there, my grandparents were there, and Grandma says, ‘You kids go get some dinner and we’ll be back and get you in about 45 minutes.’ I said, ‘Uh … OK.’ So Randy says, ‘Where do you want to go?’ I said, ‘Taco Bell.’ He said, ‘Excellent.’ So he thought I was a cheap date.”
That was October 1989 and Laura finished one more semester of school before deciding to call it quits. In September 1990, she and Randy were married in Shawnee, Kan., Randy’s hometown. She was 19 years old, and he was 26.
“My parents were not happy about the age difference,” she said. “They were very unhappy but once they got to know him, they came around.”
Randy served in the National Guard before they were married and continued after, working various jobs, trying to get ahead. Laura got pregnant and then pregnant again, and with their family growing, the couple made a life-changing decision.
“He had a variety of jobs … worked at a large pawn shop in Kansas City. Started working for a liquor distributor. He would drive a delivery route to the different liquor stores,” Laura said. “Then Jacob came along, and Molly came along. Randy had gone to summer camp, and when he came back, he was trying to get an active (full time) Guard job. He wasn’t getting to where he wanted to be with the Guard, and my stepmom said, ‘Why doesn’t he go active duty?’ He thought about it for a while and decided that was the best way to go.”
Life began to change for Laura fairly quickly when Randy went on active duty in February 1993. He worked as a heavy equipment truck driver until he was medically discharged in July 2000.
“Active duty is a lot different than the Guard,” she said. “I grew up in a very small community. I went from living with my parents to living with roommates at college, to living with my fiancé, to living with my husband and two kids.
“His first duty station was Fort Campbell, Kentucky, so that took me from being family-whatever to … we were living in Kentucky. With no support system, you have to learn how to do for yourself, which was a good thing for me. I had to learn to be independent, take care of the kids, the house, make sure he had what he needed to do his job. My children were a year and nine days apart, so working was really not conducive at that point for me.
“Within a year of him going active duty, they sent him to Korea. I opted to stay in Kentucky (at Fort Campbell) and not go back to Kansas.”
That was a somewhat stressful year at times, Laura said, but she made it through, grew a little and learned a lot, and then the Army sent them to Fort Hood.
“It was OK,” she said. “You’ve got two kids (one and two years old) to keep up with. They had Family Support Groups, but because Randy was not in a unit at Fort Campbell — his unit was in Korea — I didn’t have anybody there, so it was whatever friends I had made before he left.
“Fortunately, we had made friends in his unit before he left, and his buddy’s wife — they both got sent at the same time to Korea — was really good about making sure the kids and I could go out and do things, see things, and whatnot.”
The Dyers’ next stop was central Texas and Fort Hood. Randy was assigned to the 96th Transportation Battalion and Laura went to work for the unit’s Family Support Group.
“We got here the same week as the Oklahoma City bombing in (April) 1995,” she said. “When we came here, he was assigned to 96th Trans, which was a heavy equipment transport unit. They hauled tanks to the field. We had initially thought about going back to Fort Campbell because his reenlistment was coming up. But he was given so many more opportunities here to be able to go to school that we opted to stay.
“I tried to be an active part of the Family Support Group. His new unit was the largest heavy transport unit — they had over 350 soldiers in that unit — and they were all predominately E-5s and above. Sergeants and above, because you’re not going to trust an 18-year-old coming out of high school to drive a multi-million-dollar piece of equipment to the field.
“When he went active duty, he was already 29, so he was not just some kid coming in off the street. So it was a good thing for him. He could do that and still had time to take college classes.”
Five years later, Randy left the service as a sergeant, after having to forfeit some rank when he transferred from the Guard. In 2000, the couple bought a house in Copperas Cove, where they still live.
“We had discussed him getting out, but then he was medically discharged,” Laura said. “He didn’t have enough (combined) time in service with the National Guard — one weekend a month and two weeks in the summer — and in service with active duty to come up with a full 20 years.
“When he was in Korea, he was run off the road (on a bicycle) by a Korean taxi driver and hyperextended his knee and blew his ACL. So when they sent my husband home, he was broken. I told him, ‘We’re kind of in a place (where) you’re not getting any younger, and if you continue to go this direction, the Army will break you.’ I said, ‘I’m here for the long haul and I’ll do what I have to, but I’d rather not have to put you in a wheelchair at 35.’
“I went to work for an engineering firm in Killeen when Molly was in kindergarten. We had determined that it would be best to stay here. Kansas was really not an economical decision for us. We had better chances of being successful here.”
Now working as a secretary for a municipal engineering department, Laura says life could not be better and she is completely satisfied with the way things turned out.
“I’m very happy,” she said. “I left the consulting world in April last year after 22 years. I was driving to Waco (for work) and between doing that and dealing with the Army, you grow. I became a much more confident person.
“Being able to live here — not a tiny little town but not a big city, either — and raising our kids the way we wanted to see our kids raised was a blessing. We discussed the fact that I didn’t want our kids growing up and going to school in a school as small as mine. Where Randy went to school, he had five or six hundred kids in his graduating class. I think Molly had 420 in her class (at Copperas Cove High).
“In the five years my husband spent with the same unit, there were seven company commanders during that time, and I spent a lot of time working with the Family Support Group. When Randy got ready to get out in 2000, his company commander decided that I needed an award, and he put me in for a Yellow Rose of Texas Award. So I have the Texas chick award.
“I think it (military life) was very positive for me. It was very positive for my family. No, my kids didn’t get to grow up with their cousins and their grandparents, but we made our family … we were fortunate that we had a very good group of people and all our kids were the same age, so they really did have brothers and sisters, cousins, aunts and uncles. Your aunt might wear combat boots and your uncle is from another mother, but … my children have learned to be independent in their own right.
“It is not the life for everybody, and it has changed immensely, but for us, it was a good thing, and I wouldn’t change a thing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.