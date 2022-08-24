HARKER HEIGHTS — Retired U.S. Army Sgt 1st Class Beth Waller wore a number of hats during her 20-year military career — soldier, Army wife, teacher, family support group leader — and she says support systems for families have come a long way since the early 1990s.
“I was in Germany in 1991 and I wasn’t married then, but that’s when I really saw the need for Family Readiness Groups,” the 60-year-old Harker Heights resident said. “A lot of the things that were put in place after that weren’t in place then.
“Things were put in place to make sure the spouses have access to the checkbook, getting powers of attorney, those kinds of things. Instead of just shots and making sure you have all your gear, they started making sure you have power of attorney for your spouse, financial plan, emergency contacts and all those kinds of things.
“That all became part of deployment readiness.”
Family Readiness Groups have become a standard support system for families of soldiers during deployments and other extended separations, but there was a time in the not-so-distant past that such organized assistance was not so readily available.
According to www.army.mil, what later became known as FRGs were originally referred to as coffee groups and first formed during the Revolutionary War to help support soldiers’ family members during combat.
By the early 1980s, such groups were formally acknowledged and became known as Family Support Groups and designed to provide a place for family members of deployed soldiers to come together for assistance with such things as medical help, clothing repair and care teams. The program also helped with transitioning into military life, making friends and general physical and emotional support.
“The (1990 Persian) Gulf War really set the stage to have a design for a Family Readiness Group,” Waller said. “So when OIF (Operation Iraqi Freedom) kicked off years later (2003), things were in a better position. I’m not going to say things were perfect, but they were better.”
Waller was born in Republic, Kan., where she spent most of her childhood, and graduated from high school 19 miles to the southeast in Bellville, in 1980. She aspired to become a school teacher and went to college for a while, but then ran out of money.
“My brother had joined, and I had thought about it, and when money got tight, I thought, ‘You know what, the Army has a plan for that.’ So that’s what I did.”
That was 1983. Basic training and AIT (advanced individual training) were at Fort Jackson, S.C., where Waller later served as a drill sergeant.
Like a lot of new recruits, her introduction to life in the military was an eye-opener at times, she said.
“A little bit, yeah,” Waller said. “But it was a challenge. I figured if everybody else could do it; I could do it. I liked the challenge, and I wanted to prove I could do it.”
Do it she did, and she spent the next five years at Fort Carson, Colo., then reported to Germany for a couple of years, where she met her husband, Tony, who served a total of 30 years in the Army and retired as a command sergeant major.
“I always say this: He was my safety (instructor) on an M-16 range, and he’s been my safety ever since,” Waller said.
The couple got married right after the Gulf War on a 30-day leave. She was stationed at Fort Jackson and he was at Fort Riley. The Married Army Couples Program kept them mostly together until she retired in 2003.
“Sometimes (the program) doesn’t work as well as it sounds,” she said, laughing. “Eventually, he volunteered to go drill sergeant and he got to Fort Jackson as I was coming off the trail. Then he got assigned to Fort Stewart (Ga.) and there was no position there for me.
“He called his branch (and) I called my branch, and eventually we decided on Fort Hood, and we both came here. That was 1998.
“He was a support platoon sergeant, so I had some Army wife duties, but it wasn’t super involved. When he became a first sergeant, that’s when I became really involved.”
Waller served twice as a Family Readiness Group leader at Fort Hood. Once, when Tony was an E-6 (staff sergeant) support platoon sergeant, and again when he was first sergeant. That time, his unit deployed to the Middle East and she also volunteered to do the unit commander’s wife duties, since the commander at that time was not married.
That was a busy and sometimes stressful time, she said.
“By then, I was retired and working as a retirement services officer (benefits counseling for spouses). There was some stress, but you just try to help the spouses and answer their questions.
“Because it was OIF, the first deployment when it first kicked off, there was a lot of uncertainty,” Waller said. “Not only spouses, but a lot of the parents of single soldiers wanted to be informed, too. When are they coming back? Are they OK? Especially in the beginning — communications were not great back then, and people think, well, you’re the first sergeant’s wife, they’ve got to be calling you. But, no, he’s not, because he doesn’t have access, either.
“You’re just trying to calm them and reassure them that everything was OK. I sent out emails, made phone calls … We’d also do a monthly face-to-face meeting (with family members). Some were good with just e-mails, but not everybody had email back then.
“A funny story … I had a massive email distribution list, right? And so, late one night, I’m just shootin’ out emails, and I got kicked off because they thought it was spam. Bottom line, I was a guest account on my own account, and I had to set up a whole new AOL account. So ever since then, I kept my AOL account, just out of spite.
“You’re just doing what you’re supposed to do, and then the next thing you know, you’re getting kicked off. So I had to establish a new email account and redo the distribution.”
After 20 years in the Army and 18-and-a-half years in civil service, Waller retired earlier this year, but she is not yet ready to kick back and take a break.
In fact, the mother of four and grandmother of nine is getting ready to embark on a new career as an insurance agency owner in Killeen.
“When my husband retired (in 2010), he wanted to have his own business, so we have four Liberty Tax offices. Two in Killeen, one in Harker Heights and one in Waco,” Waller said. “Then, through that — you know, after a while, you’re just ready to do something different — and so at the Farmers (Insurance) agency next to our tax office in Killeen, she expressed an interest in wanting to sell.
“I said, ‘Yeah, why not?’ So I’m in the process of training for that and I’ll officially take over on 1 November.
“You know, you’ve got to stay busy. I’ve always been that way. My husband, too. Our work is our hobby. You’ve got to like what you do and do what you like.”
Looking back at her decision to leave college and forego her dream of becoming a teacher, Waller says everything turned out just fine.
“What I always said was, that’s why I enjoyed being an NCO (noncommissioned officer). As an NCO, you’re a teacher. You’re an instructor. So I guess that fulfilled part of it (the teaching dream). Then also one of my other jobs was, I was G4, force development, at Fort Hood, and there was a leadership class involved in that.
“So I still did teaching throughout my life. It just wasn’t the traditional teaching.
“I don’t have any regrets at all.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.