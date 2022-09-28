Sunday our nation honored our Gold Star Mothers and Families; the recognition of their service member who died while serving in a time of conflict. Every third Sunday of September since 1936, we call for a pause to reflect on the loved ones lost and the impact they had in our lives.

The 3rd Cavalry Regiment lost many troopers over the years … Sunday we honored one Gold Star family of Capt. Joshua Byers, commander of Fox Troop, Sabre Squadron, who deployed during Operation Iraqi Freedom and was killed in Ar Ramadi, Iraq, July 23, 2003, when his convoy hit an improvised explosive device.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.