KEMPNER — For the past few years, a ranch in Kempner has helped active duty soldiers, veterans and retirees overcome personal obstacles as they learn to grow by teaching them about horses.
On Friday, Camp Cowboy, located at the Robison Ranch in Kempner, held its graduation of the Spring 2023 iteration of the 12-week set of instruction.
One such veteran who benefitted from Camp Cowboy’s methodology was Killeen resident Stephenie Ferguson.
“As a veteran, I have doubts about myself here and there, and a little bit of PTSD,” Ferguson said Friday morning at the ranch. “It’s just really neat to see how different this place is for people.”
Camp Cowboy was started in 2016 by Special Forces veteran Scott Robison.
The mission of Camp Cowboy is, “To use the powerful bond between horse and man to create an experience that allows veterans to cope with and heal with the burdens they carry,” according to the organization’s website.
Now, it is Robison’s son, Lane, who is the camp’s director.
The younger Robison said Friday that while every class, which is held three times a year, is different, there is one thing he typically sees “on repeat.”
“There’s a lot of times — almost every class on the dot — there’s a few folks that come into the room kind of drawn back. They don’t really want to talk or be a part of much,” he said. “Then, it’s like they flip the switch. A week or two later, they go from being kind of shut off and not really talking a whole lot to talking and goofing around with the people around them.”
Camp Cowboy is free for active duty service members, veterans, retirees and first responders.
The 24-year-old director said it is a blessing to be able to be part of someone’s drastic transformation.
Classes of instruction for Camp Cowboy iterations include:
Safety briefing
Equine health and wellness
Grooming
Equine behavior
Basic groundwork skills
Farm/ranch management
To Lane Robison, the blocks of instruction help the class participants build confidence, especially when riding the horses and chasing calves in the circular pen.
“They get to a point where their riding’s come along to where they’re no longer thinking I’ve got to close my right leg and move my left hand to turn left,” he said. “They’re just thinking, oh, the cow’s going left, so I’m going left. They become a little bit more fluid with their riding.”
Even the horses can pick up on a person’s emotions, he explained.
“You can’t bluff a horse; they feel everything,” the camp director said. “So you’ve got to be able to really ground yourself to get to work with these guys. If you’re not grounded when you go and get in the pen, and you’ve got to ask him to do something a lot of times, they’ll pick up off of it and feed off of it. You’re not going to get the desired effect.”
Prior to the graduation ceremony, Ferguson said she is grateful for people like the Robisons.
“I’ve never seen people genuinely care like Scott does,” she said. “I remember hearing him tell a story a little while back about somebody who had come through, and he actually had tears in his eyes, because that person was so withdrawn from things in life. And by the end of it (that person) was so changed. That touched me so much that I was like, ‘I gotta be a part of this.’”
Ferguson said she wanted to be part of the program for two reasons: One, she said she could help with the class, and two, she said the camaraderie of the people in the course is strong.
“I already have horses out here,” Ferguson said. “And I enjoy this type of thing; I used to have my own place. I did a lot of different things with veterans and therapeutic riding and trail rides and stuff like that to kind of give back, and I saw the program he was having.”
Graduates from the Spring 2023 iteration of Camp Cowboy were:
Stephenie Ferguson
Karly Flores
Joshua Davila
Clay McCumber
Paul Martinez IV
Kendra Ashenbrenner
Charlie Ellis
Zachary Losh
Charlotte Brandstetter
Krystal Burnes
Wyatt Ferguson
Autumn Lynch
Camp Cowboy University
Camp Cowboy is about to launch a new program, which will also be free for active duty service members and veterans, which will be called Camp Cowboy University.
“There was a nonprofit called TrainOurTroops that provided a lot of support for veterans and one of the components that the guy who was running TrainOurTroops has is a learning management system,” said Robert Abney, Camp Cowboy’s director of education. “Basically, in that learning management system, there are more than 250 courses that he has agreed to allow us to use for students at Camp Cowboys University.”
Abney, a retired school principal in New Mexico, said some of the classes will be primarily for professional development.
“There’s a resume writing class, there’s an interviewing class, there are some communication classes,” he said Friday. “So there’s some real simple stuff, but there are also some certificate programs. So, let’s say somebody — one of our Camp Cowboy graduates — goes to CTC and gets a welding certificate and wants to start their own business, well, there is a certificate program available through Camp Cowboy University to learn how to run a small business.”
Other certificate programs available in the selection of 250 courses are certificates in organizational leadership, project management and strategic planning, according to Abney.
As the camp’s education director, Abney said his role is two-fold.
“One (role) is helping facilitate Camp Cowboy University and making sure that people are able to access it and use it to get what they want out of it,” he said. “But also, my role is to help our graduates and help veterans find their path: What do we do after we serve and where do we go? A lot of times, people don’t know when they need a little direction. A lot of times, people do know, but they don’t know how to navigate the path.
“That’s really my role: To help veterans find either way through that so that they’re able to do what they want.”
Abney was a classmate of Scott Robison at the New Mexico Military Institute and went on to have a career in education. He retired in 2019 as principal at Las Lunas High School in New Mexico.
