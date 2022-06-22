KEMPNER — There is an old saying, “Once a soldier, always a soldier.”
Retired U.S. Army Regimental Command Sgt. Maj. Harvey Reed probably epitomizes that sentiment as well as any military veteran.
Now 80 years old, the father of four, grandfather of nine and great-grandfather of three, who has been married to wife, Joan, for 25 years, is a regular visitor to Fort Hood and its historic 3rd Cavalry Regiment, where he is honorary command sergeant major and has a classroom named in his honor as the unit’s seventh command sergeant major.
Reed served seven years of his 26-year career with the famed regiment that dates back to May 1846 and retired from the unit in December 1985 when it was stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso.
If it were up to him, his final breath would be in a military uniform.
“If I could put the uniform on and go to combat tomorrow, I would do it,” Reed said, recently, sitting on the front porch of his home in Kempner, about 15 miles west of the post. “I would not hesitate.
“Whenever I pass on, I want to pass on in front of a formation, or alongside a couple of soldiers. I just love the Army.”
Reed was born in Bedford, Pa., not long before the U.S. entered World War II. He was sent to foster care when he was seven years old and remained there until he graduated high school in 1959 and joined the Army.
It was not a happy childhood.
“Let’s just say I was treated very badly,” Reed said.
“My foster home was on a big farm, and so at seven years old, I started milking cows. When I left the farm, I was milking 130 cows twice a day – me and another guy. We had those automatic milkers you put on them. Once in the morning and once in the evening.
“I left there and joined the Army as soon as I could. I got tired of the way I was treated on that farm.”
Basic training was at Fort Jackson, S.C., and Reed thrived in his new environment. In fact, he was head of the class.
“I did fine. I got along real well with everybody.
“I was kind of strong and muscular then, and I could do anything the soldiers did down there. I got the highest score on the PT (physical training) test, and so I had breakfast served to me in bed by the kid who got the lowest score.”
After basic, he got on a bus and headed up to Fort Knox, Ky., for AIT (advanced individual training), where he trained as a tanker and then headed off to Germany for a two-year stay beginning in January 1960. Back then, the trip was by boat and it took nine days to get there.
He served in a tank unit in Germany, then came back to the states and Fort Stewart, Ga., an assignment he did not particularly enjoy.
“It was really bad,” Reed said. “They called it Camp Swampy — still do.”
For a change of scenery, he went to Ranger School and then was sent back to Germany, where he was a staff sergeant and tank commander. One day, there was a memorable training exercise.
“We were supposed to take this hill,” he said. “I remember I was standing up in the turret, and I had a brand-new lieutenant that was assigned to the unit, and he was in charge of my platoon.
“A platoon has five tanks. I had three of ‘em and the lieutenant had two. We were going to attack this hill. I was way out in the open and I called back for smoke. The lieutenant comes on the air and says, ‘No, I don’t want smoke on the hill. Forget it. Do not call for smoke again.’
“I said, ‘I want smoke, if I’m going to attack that hill.’
“Just a few minutes later, we heard this helicopter come across the top of our tanks. It landed in the field. My call sign was 2-4. I heard, ‘2-4. Come to my location.’ It was the deputy commanding general.
“I went down to his helicopter, and he said, ‘You’re only an E-6?’
“I said, ‘Yes, sir.’
“He said, ‘As of right now, you are an E-7.’ He made me a sergeant first class right on the spot. And he said, ‘By the way, send that lieutenant down here to me — with his bag.’”
After that tour, Reed came back to Fort Knox, where he was a drill sergeant training soldiers who were on their way to Vietnam.
He had never been in combat and since he was in charge of young men who were on their way to war, Harvey figured he needed to get some first-hand experience.
“I started going down to the personnel center saying, ‘I want to go to Vietnam.’ I couldn’t tell those soldiers anything about Vietnam. All I could do was train them to be ready, but I had never been there.
“This WAC (Women’s Army Corps) female soldier was behind the desk, and it happened to be Joan, my now wife. She finally got me on orders, and so I went to Vietnam from late 1969 through most of 1970.”
Reed was seriously injured in combat when he bailed out of a helicopter before it crashed after the pilot was shot. He shattered his left heel bone and was taken first to Camp Zama in Japan and then on to Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio.
Before he left Vietnam, he was awarded a Soldier’s Medal, the highest honor a soldier can receive for an act of valor in a non-combat situation.
“I saved the lives of four Vietnamese soldiers,” Reed said. “A captain who was in charge of me at the time put me in for the Medal of Honor, but I didn’t get it because we were not under fire at the time. We were not taking fire, so they downgraded it to the Soldier’s Medal … which is beautiful.”
His other decorations include the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters, Army Commendation Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters, Good Conduct Medal (8th Award) and the Combat Infantryman’s Badge. He was awarded the Order of St. George, Silver Medallion in June 2012.
After recovering from his foot injury, Reed headed back to Fort Knox, and wound up becoming senior enlisted aide for the commanding general, an assignment that fast-tracked his career:
“That’s what got me moving fast in the Army. It really helped me out. I made command sergeant major in 18 years. Most of the guys who made it got there in 23 years at that time.”
When he retired, Reed opened a silkscreen business in El Paso, making T-shirts and caps for soldiers and military units throughout the country and parts of Europe. He also volunteered with the Child Crisis Center and El Paso Center for Children, and served as president of the Millennium Optimist Club.
Reed was never stationed at Fort Hood, but came here after his beloved 3rd Cavalry Regiment was transferred to central Texas. He has lived in Kempner for 12 years now.
In addition to being honorary command sergeant major, he was director of the 3rd U.S. Cavalry Association for 11 years, but relinquished that duty last June.
Now, along with being a fixture around the military post and visiting regularly with the troops, Reed is a greeter at Pidcoke Baptist Church and serves on the church council and building committee, where he helped with construction of a new sanctuary.
He looks back on his military service with great pride and says the Army will always have a special place in his heart.
“There’s no doubt,” he said. “Probably the reason I did so well is because I was treated so badly when I was growing up.
“I think I was able to overcome all that because I didn’t want to be like him (the farm owner). I didn’t want to treat anybody else the way I was treated.”
