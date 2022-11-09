KEMPNER — It was summertime 2006 when Chris Gehring received what turned out to be a terrifying phone call from her husband, who was deployed to Iraq from Fort Bragg, N.C.
“I’ll never forget the day he called me and he said, ‘Hey, babe, how’s it going?’
“He was on a special 11-man team over there, so he wasn’t with a unit. There were people that were brought from all over the country to form these special units. He was gone for about a year. They would go and support the Iraqi military … help train them. Go door knocking and try to keep peace in the community, and things like that.
“Well, the guys had special satellite phones and he would call me on a satellite phone. That day, I was shopping with my boys at one of the local malls, and I said, ‘Hey, sweetie, how’s it going?’”
“He said, ‘Oh, we’re out and about.’
“I said, ‘Oh, OK … is everything OK?’
“Then I hear gunfire and ‘Oh, sh-t!’ and the phone went dead. I didn’t hear from him again for three days.”
By the time Master Sgt. Eric Gehring retired from Fort Hood in 2013 after 26 years in the U.S. Army, he had deployed to either Iraq or Afghanistan multiple times. The long separations and near-constant worrying about his safety were always difficult, but Chris and the other wives quickly learned to lean on each other for support, even before the military adopted formal support systems like the Family Readiness Groups that are in place today.
“Those were nerve-wracking times,” she said. “We had to do things very differently then. There was no one there to support us, so we had to take care of each other. We were going through a lot of things. A lot of things happened during that time. I don’t know if you remember some of the (military) bases that got hit and blown up by mortar fire. They would bomb the bases where the guys were.
“When he came back, to see where the bullets had ricocheted off his helmet and his Kevlar vest and all that stuff, was very terrifying. There were many times he would call and I would hear the rockets. He would say, ‘Oh, babe, that’s incoming. I’ll talk to you later.’
“It was during things like that we ladies would get together, call each other: ‘Oh, my God, you won’t believe what just happened …’ We would share stories, and just be there for each other. You know, what have you heard? What have you seen? We would get together and talk about things; give each other bits of information to help cope with it.
“We would talk about what would happen when the guys came home for their six-month visit … how they would throw you up against the wall, you know, to protect you. Or if a car came out of a side road, my husband would automatically veer to the opposite side of where that car was coming from. We would talk about things like that and tell each other to be prepared.”
It was on that 2006 deployment that two of Eric’s fellow soldiers were killed. Again, the informal family support group stepped in to help.
“It was two of my husband’s close friends that he had gone to school with,” Chris said. “One of the men was buried at Arlington (National Cemetery), and I wasn’t able to go, but some of the spouses who were able to go went to be there with his wife and help support her.
“We vowed to take care of her, and every month she received something from us, for about five years after his death. We even got together at Arlington on the one-year anniversary of the men’s deaths, because my husband and his buddies never got to say good-bye. It was a moving time.”
During one of their stays at Fort Hood, Chris served as a Family Readiness Group leader. Her job included things like providing information to spouses; organizing and disseminating contact information so families could connect and communicate with each other.
“We had a lot of participation, because we kept it away from Fort Hood,” she said. “A lot of the women were very angry that their spouses were gone: ‘Why do they have to take them for so long? What are we going to do?’ The stress of taking care of the kids, and the bills ... nobody gives a rats-nest about me.
“So, there was lots of trying to convince them that they’re going to be OK, and we’re all going to be here for each other. Especially some of the young ones — 18, 19 years old — who had just gotten married. We’d talk with them and let them know it was going to be OK, but this is what you need to be prepared for.
“We would meet in Killeen somewhere and have dinner and talk about what we were gonna do, and make sure our single soldiers were taken care of. We were some of the first people to ever decorate all of the single soldiers’ rooms when they came back and made sure they had what they needed. All kinds of treat baskets, candy, drinks, sodas. And when the single soldiers weren’t deployed, we’d get them involved with the kids. They would come and do Easter parties with all the children. It was a wonderful time to see all that support.
“They started having these reintegration things. My husband and I went to a marriage retreat when he came back from one of his deployments, to see what it was like. To see if it was something that some of our families could benefit from.
“Dealing with the stress when they come back is not easy. The men think it’s going to be just like when they left, and here are these women who have had to take care of everything — children, bills, extended family — and now they’re more independent.
“We change just like they change.”
Chris was born at Fort Gordon, Ga., the daughter of a two-time Vietnam veteran who served nearly three decades in the military.
She and her older sister and younger brother moved around a lot as kids — Virginia, Germany, Louisiana, Texas, Missouri — and she graduated from high school in Germany in 1991.
While some “military brats” do not respond well to moving around all the time, going to different schools, leaving friends behind, Gehring says it did not really affect her.
“I did not know any different … didn’t realize how strange we were compared to everybody else,” she said. “It was nothing for us to move. My parents always tried to make it exciting, you know.
“In Germany, they took us on a lot of Volksmarches (5K and 10K fun walks) when we were kids, and when we went there again in high school, we did a lot of that again, and a lot of traveling. My parents gave us a lot of freedom to hop on a train and go see things, as long as we were back relatively soon. It was a little scary to do something like that, but we’d go.
“We worked … I worked in the commissary bagging groceries to save money to buy tickets to go places. I went all over Germany and got to see a lot of beautiful things there.”
Nevertheless, Gehring vowed that when she got older, she would never marry a soldier and subject her own family to the same kind of nomadic lifestyle she experienced.
That all changed in 1992, a year after she finished high school.
“When Desert Storm broke out, my dad went. He was over there during my senior year. I was accepted into Northwestern (University) and I didn’t go. I stayed with my mother.
“We came back to the States after my dad got back, and I stayed with my parents, working two jobs and paying for college classes when I could. That’s when I met my husband, on a blind date at Fort Polk (La.).
“One of the things I said growing up and moving all the time, not having those relationships with people you grow up with and go to high school with and college with … I didn’t want to marry somebody like that.
“The lady who set us up was somebody who knew me since I was a child, and when we came back from Europe, we stayed at their house for about a week until we had a house to move into. She’s the one who set me and Eric up. I was, like, ‘Oh, no, I don’t need no man in my life. I got plans.’
“Well, those plans got delayed quite a bit. I totally fell in love with him. We have been together ever since. We went on our first date in April and by December (1992), he asked me to marry him.”
Even then, things didn’t go as planned and Chris had to start learning to adapt.
“He was in the military, stationed at Fort Polk, and during that time we were dating — from April to December — he had two trips to Fort Irwin in California for training. His parents live here (central Texas) and we came here for Christmas, and then went back to Fort Polk. The very next day, he went to work and when he came home, he stood on one side of my dad’s pickup truck and he said, ‘I have some bad news.’
“I said, ‘Oh?’
“He said, ‘I’m being transferred to Fort Hood, Texas.’
“I said, ‘What?’
“He said, ‘That’s not the worst part. I leave in a week.’
“I turned around, walked away, and went inside the house. I was shocked and upset: ‘What is this going to do; are we going to be OK? How are we going to get married?’”
For the next six months, until they got married the next June at Fort Polk, they maintained a long-distance relationship.
“Once a month, he would come to me, and once a month, I would go to him,” Chris said. “So we got to see each other twice a month on weekends. I’d never driven anywhere — ever — so it was a little terrifying. When I came back from Europe, I had to learn to drive and all that stuff.”
After the wedding, Chris, who had been gradually moving her belongings to Killeen, packed up and headed to Texas. The newlyweds lived for two years on Honeysuckle Circle, behind Patriot Pontiac before the car dealership existed, and then moved to Harker Heights. After that, they lived in a neighborhood behind Killeen Mall until they got transferred to Fort Bragg for four years.
Now happily living in Kempner, Chris says she “loves” her job teaching fourth grade in the Killeen school district, and spending time with the family. Their military years were sometimes difficult and often stressful, but in the end, those experiences actually produced something positive.
“I thank God every day for each and every one of those moments. I really do,” the 49-year-old mother of two and grandmother of one said. “I think it changed us for the better.
“When he came back (from Iraq), we went to Myrtle Beach and renewed our vows before we moved back here to Texas. He got back in March and we moved back here in June/July 2007. We learned to really appreciate each other. We understand each other a lot more. I love him more now than I did even when we first got married. We still hold hands. We do everything together since he’s retired.
“We purchased a travel trailer, and we do a lot of traveling and seeing the country. We take our granddaughter, and we try to have different experiences and see different things. He’s taken me to places where he grew up. I told him, ‘Dude, I grew up in all these different small (military) bases. I don’t need to go back. I’m good.’
“I used to golf with my dad when I was a kid, and I’ve gotten back into golfing. My husband loves to golf, and so I picked it back up. We like to play in Lampasas. We’ve played Killeen; we’ve played Fort Hood. Anywhere we travel to, we try to take our golf clubs and play wherever we are. I don’t keep score. It’s more fun that way. I don’t want to get upset. I want to just enjoy our time together.
“I’d rather laugh and giggle.”
