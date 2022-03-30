KILLEEN — Retired U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Rudy Anthony Calooy Sr. saw three years’ combat in Korea and spent a year in Vietnam, and the 94-year-old Killeen resident says those sometimes-haunting experiences represent both the worst time of his life and one of his proudest accomplishments.
“Korea was hell,” he said recently, relaxing on a sofa at the home he shares with son, Rudy Jr., near the boundary with Fort Hood.
“We landed in Korea and right away things were really bad. They threw me into the 25th Infantry Division. As soon as we made the first attack, the first sergeant says, ‘Fix bayonets!’ Fixed bayonets is the hardest fighting you’ll ever do as an infantryman.
“In Vietnam, I was with the USNS Corpus Christi Bay, the Army’s only helicopter (repair) ship. The chief of staff of the Army chose me to go to the Corpus Christi, because I was a combat infantry (noncommissioned officer) with a combat infantryman badge, to train a thousand of the best helicopter mechanics in the United States and get them combat ready. I was proudest when I trained those men to get them ready to go fight.”
Calooy was born in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, about 250 miles northwest of Mexico City, and lived there until he was three years old while his father worked as a translator for Standard Oil Co. His dad was originally from the Philippines and came to the United States after joining the U.S. Navy when he was 17 years old.
The family moved to Fort Sam Houston when his dad took a job working in the hospital there, and young Rudy graduated from Fox Technical High School in San Antonio in 1942.
“When I graduated, they noticed I had the highest electrical and mechanical scores in the school, so they sent me to the biggest Chevrolet company in San Antonio,” Calooy said. “They promised to make me a fuel and electrical systems mechanic. They sent me to Michigan to the General Motors school and got me all the training.
“I was working for Chevrolet, and then the communists decided to raid South Korea, and Uncle Sam says, ‘We want you.’ They drafted me on 22 September 1950. After basic training at Fort Leonard Wood (Missouri), they sent me to Seattle, Washington, to board a ship to send us to Korea.”
The Korean War (1950-53) was known for its brutality and fierce winter weather conditions, with temperatures in some places falling well below zero. Calooy experienced both of those first-hand.
“It was so bad that I nearly froze to death,” he said. “We used to sleep under tanks. Our tanks were lined up so we could all fire, and then walk it back. We tried to get to the highest point of a mountain, and we would dig foxholes. We made a foxhole so big that it would hold 12 men. It was big enough for us to walk around in.
“It was so bad that the rats who ate the dead (bodies) were as big as cats. Every time we bombarded; it tore the hell out of my eardrums. I can’t hear too good, and I can’t see too good.
“It was so bad that my company, after that (first) attack, we lost half of the company.
“When we came back, we needed a (new) company commander; we needed five first sergeants, and about 10 platoon sergeants. I was just a Pfc. (private first class). My best buddy was 19 years old, and they made him company commander. I was 21, going on 22, and they made me platoon sergeant.
“I was the smallest combat infantry platoon sergeant in the 25th Infantry Division. In those days, you had to carry everything on your back. My electrical scores were so good that they made me the battalion commander’s radio man. This means that I had to carry a 40-pound radio on my back, plus all my equipment, and my weapon — grenades and everything.
“I only weighed 105 pounds,” said Calooy, who later became the U.S. Army’s European Theater featherweight boxing champion at 112 pounds, with a record of 19-0.
“When they were assigned to me, they said, ‘This is our platoon sergeant?’ They didn’t respect me until I took them in at night to fight, and then brought them all back. After that, they would do anything I asked them to do.
“The time in Korea was the worst time in my life. I lost 18 young men. The replacements they sent me were from New York. They were all prisoners, and they were told, ‘If you live through this, you’re free.’ One of the young men they gave me was 6-4, 250 pounds, a Puerto Rican kid. He was so strong that he carried a 50-caliber machine gun and ran with the ammunition, and set up to defend us, so we could move in.”
During one battle, Calooy suffered severe shrapnel wounds and was flown to a hospital in Japan. After three months’ recovery, he had the chance to be sent back home to the U.S. but chose instead to “return to his unit and go back in the line.”
After 23 years’ service, which also included a 1966-67 tour in Vietnam, overseeing establishment of an Army aviation unit in Argentina, and serving as a jungle operations training school instructor in Panama, Calooy retired from Fort Hood.
His years of service, however, were far from over.
He took his GI Bill benefits and enrolled at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and became a public school teacher. His first job was teaching English, Spanish, French and German at Manor Middle School in Killeen. He also taught aircraft plant maintenance at Central Texas College, and later helped set up a program at Fort Hood to help military dependents pass the 100-question U.S. citizenship test.
These days, the father of four, grandfather of four and great-grandfather of three, enjoys working in the yard with son Rudy Jr., and watching birds visit the eight feeders he keeps filled with food. He donates regularly to various charities, including cancer hospitals. Eighteen years ago, he had a tennis-ball size tumor removed, a malady caused by his wartime exposure to Agent Orange.
But his pride and joy is Timo, an eight-year-old boxer. On nice days, Calooy and his faithful — and slightly overweight — companion will likely be down at the local dog park for some fresh air and exercise.
Calooy was married to Frances Rosales for 60 years before she died 10 years ago. They had four children, including Rudy Jr., April, Richard and Sonya. Now 100-percent disabled, he says he has enjoyed a wonderful life and he attributes at least some of his success to lessons learned as a young man working on a ranch in Boerne, Texas, that was owned by famed Maj. Gen. Halstead Dorey, (1874-1946) who led the 4th Infantry Regiment during World War I.
“When I was a young man — 10 years old — my dad sent me every summer to work there. Gen. Dorey taught me how to ride a horse; how to plant a garden; how to fire a rifle,” Calooy said.
“The main thing he taught me was three words that I have used to live my life: duty, honor, country. He pounded those three words.
“I thank God that he gave me life and gave me the opportunity to serve my country. I enjoyed the United States Army.
“I didn’t care what they wanted me to do, I did my best.”
