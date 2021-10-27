Killeen resident Michael Weisheit comes from a long line of family members serving in the armed forces, and one of those was the father he no longer remembers.
A veteran of two tours in Vietnam, the former U.S. Army demolitions specialist followed in his staff sergeant dad’s military footsteps and became a bit of a war hero himself, receiving three Purple Hearts from his time in combat after being wounded three times, including a grenade explosion that nearly killed him.
After being medically discharged, Weisheit went on to work 17 years in the federal prison system and six years for the U.S. Postal Service.
Now 73 years old, the father of nine and grandfather of a dozen or so decided he wanted to tell the story of his dad’s military service, which included saving the lives of more than a dozen soldiers during an ambush in the Korean War.
That story of a brave father is derived from first-hand accounts related by fellow soldiers who were there, along with letters that the family still has today.
Here is that story, told word-for-word by Weisheit:
“This is a story about a real American hero that I’ve waited 70 years to tell.
“It’s a story about a little firefight in East Asia that changed the lives of so many people. It is not a story written by someone in Hollywood that was made into a movie and played by some wannabe actor. Rather, it is the true story of a real hero.
“My father.
“His name was Wilferd A. Weisheit, known to family and friends as Jimmy.
“This story was told to my mother by first-hand accounts and by letters of those who survived the battle that day.
“It took place on May 29, 1951 on a wind-swept hill with no name, only a number given it by the military — Hill 296 near the village of Hawchon in what is now North Korea.
“To tell this story, we have to go back to 1941 when my father joined the Coast Guard shortly after the outbreak of World War II. He was trained to drive landing craft to deliver young, strong Marines to beaches under heavy fire by Japanese artillery and machine gun fire, in places like Saipan, Okinawa and Iwo Jima.
“He did his job, survived those landings, and returned home after the war like millions of other men and women.
“Still wanting the military life, he joined the U.S. Army (a few months later). We were stationed in California, but when my father was ordered to Korea in 1950, we (my mother, brother and myself) moved back to Iowa to wait for his return.
“He was a good soldier and a fine leader of men, always doing his duty no matter what it was.
“After he had been there about six months and after his platoon (3rd Squad, F Company, 17th Infantry Regiment Buffaloes, 7th Infantry Division) had just started resting from many days of intense, close-in combat — sometimes hand-to-hand — with the North Koreans, there came a break in the action. A time to rest their bodies; a time to get their heads on right after what they had endured over the past days.
“That was when my father’s platoon sergeant, Sgt. 1st Class Edward Harding, came up and said, ‘Jimmy, get your squad together. We’ve been ordered to check the enemy on that hill over there.’
“Hill 296.
“My father, along with about 28 others, started up that hill. They were safe until about halfway up, due to heavy tree cover. Then, they came under heavy small arms attack, including mortar fire. Several men were killed. The Koreans, who outnumbered the Americans, quickly gained the upper hand. As the battle continued, my father yelled to Sgt. Harding to get the men down the hill to safety and he would cover their retreat.
“Each man then fought his way down the hill, some carrying wounded comrades. When all were safe, Sgt. Harding, along with Pvt. 1st Class Robert Panzullo and Pvt. Raymond Gibbs, started back up the hill to lay down suppressive fire so my father could make his escape.
“Sgt. Harding could hear my father’s old World War II M1 Garand rifle firing round after round. As he raised up to start making his way down the hill, a single round from a sniper’s rifle rang out, hitting my father in the forehead. He died instantly.
“I don’t know what thoughts went through my father’s mind in those final moments. I’m sure he knew the end was near, but he stood his ground on the God-forsaken hill to protect his friends. That separates the men from the boys and the pretenders.
“I do know one thing — because of his heroic actions that day, 15 men who lived went on to have families, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren. I have no idea how many people owe everything to my father’s actions that day. Giving his life at age 26 for his fellow man.
“It took six months to get his body home.
“He was first put to rest in Korea, but as the hostilities decreased, they returned his body to Davenport, where we laid him to rest at the Rock Island National Cemetery, where he is buried with my uncle and grandfather, both combat veterans.
“My mother told me that at his funeral, I screamed for them to let my daddy out of that box. I wasn’t tall enough or strong enough to get that lid open. But nature has a way of mending the heart of a child.
“In time, all memory of that day, as well as my father, faded from my mind forever.
“I am so sad I lost my father, but I am so proud that I can say my dad gave all for what he believed in.”
Along with Weisheit and his father, other family members serving in the military include his grandfather, uncle, father-in-law, stepfather, brother, son and two granddaughters currently in the Army. He is extremely proud of his father, but a little disappointed that his supreme sacrifice on that long-ago day was not better recognized by the Army.
“Other guys get Medals of Honor, Silver Stars, Distinguished Service Crosses … he got nothing. A Purple Heart,” Weisheit said. “Part of it I think had to do with there was such intense fighting along there, that it just got lost in the shuffle.
“But like I said, one of the things that I didn’t put in that story was that the second victim of that (day) was my mom. She got that letter that my dad had died, and 20 years to the month later, she got the letter saying that I wasn’t going to make it. That kind of aged her.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.