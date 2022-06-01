KILLEEN — Military vets in and around the Fort Hood area say they are happy about the Department of Veterans Affairs plan to open a pair of new VA clinics in Killeen and Copperas Cove.
Along with the convenience of not having to travel anywhere from 30 to 55 miles to the Temple VA hospital and clinic annex for medical care, a number of vets say they hope the new facilities will also have an impact on long waiting times for appointments.
“I think it’s a wonderful idea,” said Ray Arrington, a two-time Vietnam War vet in Killeen. “I go (to Temple) twice a year for my physical, sometimes in between, so I think it would be a great asset to us veterans here to have a local clinic in this area.
“I think the new clinic will probably be crowded, but it’s bound to help some. If I call now for an appointment for an eye exam, you’re looking at 90 days to 120 days (to get in). Or even to get my hearing aids worked on. The appointments are way far out, so it’s got to help with that.”
The Central Texas VA serves more than 252,000 veterans in 39 counties, over a 35,000-square-mile area. In 2020, the system treated 108,659 vets with about 1.2 million outpatient visits.
Rafael Riera, a U.S. Army veteran from Kempner, says he plans to use the new Copperas Cove clinic, although he predicts it will be a busy place.
“It’s awesome news,” Riera said. “It’s going to be a lot easier for a lot of veterans who find it hard to move around and travel. It’s going to be a lot easier for them to get to the VA that way.
“The only thing negative I see about it is there are so many veterans in the area that they will be over-run, and then at that point, appointments will be pushed out, anyway. Pretty much anywhere between 20 and 30 miles of Copperas Cove, they’re all going to want to go there instead of driving all the way to Temple. They won’t even want to come close to I-35, if they don’t have to.”
Keith Callis, a former Army tank gunner from Lampasas, agrees that the new Cove facility will probably be crowded right away, but it should still be an improvement to the system.
“There’s a lot of veterans in Lampasas, so I think it’s a great idea,” Callis said. “Especially with gas prices now. I always have to drive to Temple, which is pretty far.
“If I have an appointment, I have to leave an hour-and-a-half early so I can make it there on time. It’s bad when you’ve got to be there at eight o’clock in the morning and you have to leave here at 6:20, 6:30 in the morning. If it (the new clinic) is over-crowded, hopefully they’ll still allow you to go to Temple, instead of waiting six months (for an appointment) to go here.”
Army veteran Noel Scott Harrison, who says he goes to the Temple VA three or four times a month, said the two new clinics are bound to make a difference in appointment waiting times.
“I’m guessing it may be busy, but if they’re sharing the load between Cove, Killeen and Temple, it might make it easier,” the Kempner resident said. “There’s a lot of people who drive out there (to Temple) from this area.
“I just drove out there today for a blood test,” Harrison said, recently. “It’s like a 40-minute drive for me. For me to get an appointment … if I needed to see someone right away, it wouldn’t happen. Right now, I need to see a rheumatologist (for arthritis), but I can’t (get an appointment) until towards the end of June, beginning of July.
“I’m hoping this will lighten their load some. Make it better for us. I’m keeping my fingers crossed, but it’s bound to help.”
The Central Texas VA also has five community clinics in Brownwood, Cedar Park, College Station, Palestine and La Grange; a stand-alone multi-specialty clinic in Austin; and the Temple VA Clinic Annex.
For more information, go to www.va.gov/central-texas-health-care or follow the Central Texas VA on Facebook.
Meanwhile, Bill Sakhnini, an Army veteran from Copperas Cove, said he only travels to the Temple VA about twice a year, but he is glad to see the new clinic coming to town.
“It will make life much easier for us veterans who have to travel to the VA hospital in Temple to be seen and be treated,” Sakhnini said. “It’s an extremely busy place. They do reimburse us for mileage when we go there. Every time I have to travel there, I get a check for, like … twenty or twenty-five bucks. But it’s just the drive and having to deal with all the traffic.”
Eleny Guerrero, another vet from Cove, says she thinks the new clinic will benefit not only area veterans but the city, as well.
“I think a VA (clinic) opening in Copperas cove will be great for us … not to have to drive to Temple, especially with all the ongoing construction,” she said. “It will also bring a lot of jobs and business to the city. My only possible concern will be that it might congest traffic in such a small city, but by far the positive outweighs any possible negatives.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.