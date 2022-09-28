KILLEEN — In an effort to spread the word about what it does, members of Disabled American Veterans Chapter 147 in Killeen served up gumbo and offered a cornhole tournament.
“We’re trying to let them know we’re here for them and we’re here to help,” said Joseph Vichot, the adjutant of the chapter. “We do claims on Wednesdays. On Mondays, at least once a month we go to Fort Hood and make ourselves known. We go to the Walton Center and we try to get involved.”
The DAV assists veterans and soon-to-be separating soldiers with applying for their disability rating through the Department of Veterans Affairs.
“One of the many ways to do it is to bring the food to the table and invite everybody to eat,” Vichot said.
Members who brought gumbo competed for bragging rights and a trophy in the shape of a dinner plate. DAV 147 Commander Lawrence Rivenburg won the award as voted on by multiple judges.
Angelica Crawford, the executive officer of Chapter 147, said the gumbo cookoff/cornhole tournament was the first of its kind for the chapter.
“We decided to do something original, something more productive than just trying to change things up a little bit, basically,” she said.
Crawford said the main mission of the DAV is to support veterans and their families and to let them know they are not alone.
“Because the main thing is a lot of people leave the military, and they may have their families with them and they may not,” she said. “But no matter, no one is alone.”
Susan Vichot, junior vice commander of the DAV 147 Auxiliary, said not all separating members of the military know the benefits they are entitled to via the VA.
“Not all veterans know that they can use this as an opportunity or that they can take use of our services, which is free to the veterans,” Susan Vichot said.
Crawford and Susan Vichot spoke about the camaraderie experienced at DAV Chapter 147.
“We’re friends,” Susan Vichot said. “We get along, we have a lot of fun together and it’s awesome. We love each other, and we help out whenever we can outside of just whatever the needs are — just getting together and loving each other and supporting each other and doing for each other and enjoying each other’s company.”
The DAV is open for membership to all veterans of the military.
