KILLEEN — It was hot, but in spite of the heat, cadet leaders from both Killeen High School and Ellison High School’s Junior ROTC battalions got together at Ellison for a week-long training session to sharpen up their drill and color guard skills to enhance their chances to win at future JROTC drill competitions.
The training was provided by retired 1st Sgt. Jim Tadayeski of Dominate the Drill Pad, a competitive drill team consultant out of Gainsville, Georgia. It was paid for by the Killeen Independent School District and was open to all KISD JROTC units.
“The idea for this is to get our returning cadets to get back into the groove and make their skills more sharp, more enhanced,” said retired 1st Sgt. Pablo Picacio, an Ellison High School JROTC instructor. “Just to get them better and get them into competition mode. Over the last few years, we saw some things we wanted to improve, and we got 1st Sgt. Tadayeski to come out here and help us out. He’s not only mentoring our cadets, but he’s also mentoring us as young instructors as well so we can learn better techniques in our field craft.”
The cadets thought the training was phenomenal, according to Cadet Lt. Col. Ayla Johnson, 17, a soon-to-be senior and the upcoming battalion commander for Killeen High School JROTC.
“First Sgt. Tadayeski is an amazing instructor, and I’m hoping I can implement a lot of these things into my drills,” she said. “A lot of things like the way we march, singing cadence, reporting in, all of it is a lot different than what we usually do and a lot better, and I see why his teams win so often so I’m definitely going to be implementing that.”
Tadayeski was a JROTC instructor for 21 years after he retired from the Army and said he started the drill training business because he truly enjoys working with the cadets and the JROTC instructors.
“I’ve been to Nationals several times and have been pretty successful, so I provide the instructors with advice on how to be successful with judges during a competition,” he said. “I love doing this, it’s a passion. I’ll enjoy doing it until I have a hard time rolling out of bed or can’t put my socks on standing up. I enjoy working with the cadets, I enjoy working with the instructors.”
Retired Command Sgt. Maj. John Pulido, Killeen High School JROTC instructor, said the training has been excellent for the cadets and he hopes it will become an annual summer event.
“We didn’t teach this when we were in the Army — we taught them how to drill and we had means of getting it done with corrective training, push-ups and such,” Pulido said. “We can’t do that with these kids, so the best way to make them better is to bring in a guy who’s at the national level to teach them. These are all ‘train the trainer’ kids. They’re going to go back to their schools and they will be the ones teaching.
“We get it going, but the ones that enforce standards of what they want for their teams, these guys develop. We just assist them.”
Tadayeski agreed that the style of drill for cadets is completely different than what soldiers learn.
“Even though I was in the 3rd U.S. Infantry, the ‘Old Guard,’ and I was a drill sergeant, marching cadets around the drill pad and competing and winning is a little bit of a different animal than normal (drill and ceremony) that we did in the Army,” he said. “So that’s what I do — I talk to them about how to build a drill team, how to improve for a drill team, how to maintain equipment for the drill team and the regulations for exhibitions and color guards.”
Cadet Sgt. 1st Class Justus Lukehart, an upcoming junior at Ellison High, said the training has already been an immense help in cleaning up what he’d already learned.
“Last year we were … I don’t want to say we were unorganized, but we were a little sloppy,” Lukehart said. “This year, with this help, it’s going to help us improve a whole lot. I’m looking forward to competitions this year and training new cadets. We’ve learned to tighten things up and make our movements look cleaner.”
The training didn’t just help with the cadets marching, though; it gave them an opportunity to network with each other.
“I’m happy we got closer with Ellison — our ROTC hardly ever talks to other ROTCs, so I’m happy that we got closer to another school, learned some of the same techniques,” Johnson, who has no interest in joining the military but plans to become a lawyer, said. “I didn’t even know ROTC existed until my freshman year. My auntie was like, ‘it will teach you discipline, help you make friends.’ When I joined, I thought it was just people yelling at people, yes sir, no sir.
“I learned it’s about morale and bonding. It is about discipline, but the right kind. It helps with my grades, too — it makes me want to do better and it gives you a lot of opportunities.”
