KILLEEN — It was hot, but in spite of the heat, cadet leaders from both Killeen High School and Ellison High School’s Junior ROTC battalions got together at Ellison for a week-long training session to sharpen up their drill and color guard skills to enhance their chances to win at future JROTC drill competitions.

The training was provided by retired 1st Sgt. Jim Tadayeski of Dominate the Drill Pad, a competitive drill team consultant out of Gainsville, Georgia. It was paid for by the Killeen Independent School District and was open to all KISD JROTC units.

