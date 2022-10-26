AUSA 1.jpg

The Killeen City Council poses for a photo with Gen. James McConville, chief of staff of the Army.

 Courtesy Photo | City of Killeen

During a trip to Washington, D.C. for the annual Association of the U.S. Army conference, Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King and two council members — Jose Segarra and Nina Cobb — met with congressional staffers and others to talk about how they can help address the city’s housing costs, infrastructure deficiencies and property-tax exemptions for veterans.

According to the AUSA website, “the annual meeting is designed to deliver the Army’s message by highlighting the capabilities of organizations and presenting a wide range of industry products and services. AUSA accomplishes this task throughout the entire event by providing informative and relevant presentations on the state of the Army, panel discussions and seminars on pertinent military and national security subjects, and a variety of valuable networking events.”

