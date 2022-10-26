During a trip to Washington, D.C. for the annual Association of the U.S. Army conference, Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King and two council members — Jose Segarra and Nina Cobb — met with congressional staffers and others to talk about how they can help address the city’s housing costs, infrastructure deficiencies and property-tax exemptions for veterans.
According to the AUSA website, “the annual meeting is designed to deliver the Army’s message by highlighting the capabilities of organizations and presenting a wide range of industry products and services. AUSA accomplishes this task throughout the entire event by providing informative and relevant presentations on the state of the Army, panel discussions and seminars on pertinent military and national security subjects, and a variety of valuable networking events.”
AUSA is a national advocacy group for the Army that has chapters across the country, including its largest in the Fort Hood area.
“Topics of the council discussions with leaders included the city of Killeen’s role in Army recruitment, quality-of-life principles, assisting with transitioning soldiers to civilian life/jobs in our community, reimbursement for veteran tax exemptions related to property taxes, medical and mental health care, child care and infrastructure,” according to the release.
At previous conferences, the city has sent some members of the council and city staff to the annual event in D.C., but the Herald, which writes stories every year on the trip, could not find another case in recent years in which all seven members of the council and the mayor made the journey.
Another difference this year: Congress was not in session at the time Killeen leaders went to D.C. on Oct. 9-12. For years, the Killeen government has stressed one of the important parts of the trip is that local leaders are able to meet and talk with members of Congress, But those national politicians, such as Sen. John Cornyn and Rep. Roger Williams were not available at the time, leaving the Killeen delegation to meet with their staffers instead.
‘Tremendous value’
“Having the opportunity to speak with not only the military officials who lead and make policies that directly affect the soldiers and families who live in our community is priceless,” Nash-King said in a news release sent to the Herald on Oct. 12. “To be able to speak to the chief of staff and legislative directors of the U.S. representatives and senators of our districts and the state of Texas about how they can connect to our representatives on a state level to improve the quality of life for our soldiers and families has tremendous value.”
The Herald asked the other council members why they did not attend the meetings with congressional staffers. Ken Wilkerson, Michael Boyd and Jessica Gonzalez responded.
‘Incentives the world needs’
“I believe the development of I-14 and the availability of air transport in Killeen are incentives the world needs to know about,” Wilkerson said. “I spent my time learning about the military tech being produced throughout the nation and opening up the idea of considering Killeen as an option for production and distribution. You’d be surprised how many contractors had no idea about the aforementioned advantages Killeen has over their current operation locations. The opportunity to get that many potential job creators for Killeen all in the same room at the same time was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up.”
Besides, Wilkerson said, with Congress in recess, he believed his time was best spent elsewhere instead of at the Capitol building.
“Because both the representative and their staff is available here in Texas, and I’ve reached out to them here throughout my time in office. I recently spent time talking to John Carter at the (Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport hangar ribbon-cutting) last month,” he said. “However, none of the principle leaders were even there. I’m not in the business of meeting just for photo opportunities, especially if the actual representative is not available.”
Boyd said he was at scheduled meetings at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.
‘Challenges we face’
“I understood our representatives would not be available to meet with directly. I am confident our mayor and delegation effectively communicated the challenges we face as a military community.”
As for Gonzalez, she said she contacted “all of our representatives” before deciding whether to visit Capitol Hill.
“I was made aware that some of us were going to the reps’ offices, I chose to attend some of the other meetings taking place at the convention center during that time.”
City officials met with Gen. James McConville, chief of staff of the Army, at his home, as well as with staff members for U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz and Cornyn, and U.S. Williams and August Pfluger.
“The first stop on the visit was at ... McConville’s home,” the news release shows. “There, he informed council of a new Army recruitment program and his vision before taking guests on a tour of the historic home where former generals and legendary figures have lived.”
Quality of life
During the opening ceremony at the conference, Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth focused on the Army’s motto, “People First,” and addressed the rising costs of housing in communities neighboring military installations, among other concerns, according to the news release.
“Where our soldiers live and work is a fundamental part of the quality of life,” Wormuth said.
Council members also met the first female secretary of the Army following her address.
“Council had the opportunity to attend several panels, including three family forums where senior Army leaders answer questions from military families.
Nash-King called the discussions “so important for us” because of Killeen’s relationship with Fort Hood.
“There are a lot of current updates by key leadership at the conference,” she said. “It is important to know if there is a shortfall in recruitment and a push for community leaders to assist with recruiting efforts to maintain a strong fighting force. You also have the opportunity to speak with the surgeon general on health-care concerns and latest COVID-19 updates.”
Officials also discussed how the veteran tax exemption impacts the city’s $265 million budget.
“City leaders requested implementation of a program, similar to an Impact Aid system,” the news release shows. “Impact Aid is a federal education program that reimburses school districts for the lost revenue and additional costs associated with the presence of nontaxable federal property. Although that matter is addressed on the state level, representatives from their federal offices said they will research and remain in contact with city staff, considering serious conversations with state representatives to assist, possibly with a letter from the federal delegation to the state.”
By the numbers
The average taxable value of a homestead in Killeen was about $158,000 last fiscal year. But that has since increased to $178,761. The most widely used tax exemption in the city, at 57%, is from disabled veterans who qualify for the state-mandated exemptions. That equates to $2.5 billion in exempted property tax value.
And property taxes account for much of the city’s revenue. In fiscal year 2022, the total levy on certified values was almost $54 million, with a tax rate of 70.04 cents per $100 assessed valuation. The adopted tax rate of 62,33 cents for fiscal year 2023 is expected to bring the total levy to $57.3 million.
Depending on disability ratings of 10% to 100%, veterans may receive between $5,000 and $12,000 in tax exemptions on property values, according to the state comptroller’s website.
“The visit to the Capitol was to gain support from legislators for impact aid to assist with a higher quality of life for veterans, soldiers and family members that live near military installations,” Nash-King said in the news release. “What we’re asking them to do is significant in regards to building partnerships and relationships on federal levels and this is a topic that can help all military cities.”
Ford said that Boyd, Cobb and Ramon Alvarez brought their spouses and that the city did not cover the costs of the trip for their relatives. Riakos Adams is the other council member to attend the conference.
“Spouses are paying their own way,” Ford said in September. “Council members will reimburse the city for all of the spouse’s expenses.”
About the conference
The conference included more than 700 exhibits and members of the regular Army, Guard, Reserve and civilians and their relatives. Neither representatives from Harker Heights nor Copperas Cove attended the event, officials from those cities said. No Bell County commissioners attended, either.
