With a time of 5 hours, 9 minutes, and 12 seconds, Army retiree Timothy Ryan finished all 26.2 miles of the Boston Marathon on Monday.

Ryan, who retired as a sergeant first class from the Army in 2004, said the conditions in Boston, coupled with a bum toe, made the run a challenge, but he pushed through and finished before the six-hour limit.

