With a time of 5 hours, 9 minutes, and 12 seconds, Army retiree Timothy Ryan finished all 26.2 miles of the Boston Marathon on Monday.
Ryan, who retired as a sergeant first class from the Army in 2004, said the conditions in Boston, coupled with a bum toe, made the run a challenge, but he pushed through and finished before the six-hour limit.
“Once we started getting really wet, the foot gear that I’m running in, the fabric started loosening up, so I had to keep stopping to re-lace or re-tighten,” the 59-year-old runner said.
Ryan said the marathon runners dealt with a steady, cold rain and stiff head-winds for a large chunk of the race.
At the end of the day, Ryan looked at his half-marathon split, realized he had plenty of time to finish the next 13.1 miles and decided to have fun with the remaining distance.
Ryan finished the first half of the marathon in just over 2 hours and 15 minutes.
“After the half-marathon point, I had a choice: I can either push it in a lot of pain, or I can just enjoy it,” he said. “I said, you know something, I may not ever do something like this again, so I’m going to enjoy this. And, boy, what an experience.”
For approximately 25 of the 26 miles, spectators line the route, cheering and encouraging the runners stride by stride. As runners near downtown Boston, the crowd noise is such that he equated it to performing inside of a coliseum.
“I went around shaking everybody’s hand, running through tunnels, high-fiving hundreds of kids,” he said. “I was going through everything. I was thanking every volunteer that was out there (and) really engaging with the runners from all different parts of the globe while we were on the course — running with a woman from Sweden or a guy from Glasgow, Scotland. I would just pull up, run next to them for a little bit, help some people out that were cramping up. It was a really good time.”
Going into the race, Ryan said he had a ligament strain in one of his toes. Now, he is sure the ligament is torn, but he said the experience was worth it.
Ryan credited those in the crowd along the course with helping him push himself to finish.
As of around 1 p.m. Tuesday, Ryan had raised $8,393 — 84% of his goal of $10,000 — for Ohio-based organization, The Light Foundation.
The Light Foundation was founded by Matt Light, who played in the NFL for the New England Patriots, and his wife, Susie.
According to the organization’s website, the mission is “to take young people out of their everyday environments and provide them with unique opportunities that ignite their passion, purpose and motivation to succeed.”
With his own promise to match $2,000 of his own money, Ryan said that will push him over the goal, but the donation link is still open.
Before running, however, Ryan and the nine others running for the foundation, met Susie Light, and it confirmed his desire to raise money for it.
“We talked about what they’re trying to do and how they’re trying to expand and how Matt appreciates everything,” Ryan said. “I was kind of torn that Matt couldn’t be there, but he was trying to do something with the kids out there in Ohio ... Everything I thought about this foundation, now that I’ve met them in person, it’s exactly spot-on.”
On Tuesday, Ryan gave credit for all who have donated and all who do so before the site closes.
“I want to thank everyone that contributed because they’re doing a real great thing,” he said. “I encourage everyone who hasn’t visited the page or hasn’t visited the page of the foundation, to go ahead and do so.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.