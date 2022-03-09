KILLEEN — When Chris Egan decided to join the military, the Connecticut native was interested in becoming a member of the U.S. Air Force but he mistakenly called the wrong number and wound up wearing an Army uniform instead.
“I wanted to do something in aviation,” the 43-year-old Killeen resident said. “This was back in ’98 and I’m going through the phone book trying to find a recruiter, and I guess I called up an Army recruiter instead and he talked me into it.”
Growing up in the town of Prospect, a suburb of Waterbury, Egan was not a big fan of high school but graduated in 1997 and then enrolled at the local community college because he thought that was the next logical step. It did not take long for him to realize academia was not for him.
“I wasn’t going to classes; wasn’t focused. Just going through the motions. I had no plan,” Egan said. “I wasn’t a bad kid at all. I just wasn’t making good decisions. In high school, I always had a job of some sort … but I wasn’t focused on that, either. I’d start a job and quit, or I’d get fired.
“I had a couple of uncles who were in the Navy, and I had a friend in high school who talked about going into the service and what he wanted to do. He had this plan and it sounded good to me. The more I thought about it … sounded like a good way to make a fresh start.
“Like I said, I was actually trying to join the Air Force. It was all good, though. I was just trying to get out into the world, so I didn’t really care what happened. I was ready to get out there.”
Basic training was at Fort Jackson, S.C., and there were a few challenges here and there adjusting to military life, but young Egan was determined to make it work and he did well.
“I imagine everybody has moments, but I was a pretty good recruit,” he said. “I wanted to be there, so whatever I had to do to be there, I would do it.”
He went on to AIT (advanced individual training) as a Black Hawk helicopter mechanic at Fort Eustis, Va., and then on to his first duty station at Camp Stanley in Korea. This was an assignment he thoroughly enjoyed – maybe a little bit too much.
“I was doing cool stuff over there (and) having fun — flying around in helicopters — but I was getting in trouble a lot. I was 20 years old, running around Korea … I was getting in trouble so much that I guess it would be hard to say I was a good soldier at that time.
“In hindsight, I imagine my (noncommissioned officers) probably looked at me like I had issues or something. I was drinking a lot; partying; getting in fights.”
He made it through that tour without any serious damage and then it was on to central Texas, where he was assigned to an aircraft maintenance company on the airfield at West Fort Hood. Egan says he was still in party mode then and did not much enjoy his new job.
Then he found out about an opening with Headquarters Company in the 1st Cavalry Division Support Command (DISCOM).
“They chose this specialist who was in my unit, but this dude really liked what he was doing. He was a squared away soldier and he wanted to continue doing what he was doing. So he asked me, ‘Hey, would you fill this position for me?’
“When he tells me it’s HHC DISCOM, I’m thinking, ‘OK, girls, paperwork, hanging out … I won’t have to do this stuff anymore. Let’s go.’
“So that’s where I spent the rest of my time in the Army. It’s like they forgot about me up there or something — and I wasn’t complaining.”
Egan said he eventually started to settle down, got married, became a father. He was planning to leave the military in 2003-04 but got caught up in stop-loss (involuntary extension of a military person’s term in the Guard, Reserves or active duty beyond their scheduled separation date) and wound up in Iraq from 2004-05.
“When I was in aviation, we would work on these laptop computers, tracking our maintenance and supplies, things like that. So basically, I got into computers and ended up liking it. That’s what I did in Iraq. Combat service support.
“We went to Kuwait first — Camp Udairi. We convoyed from there to Baghdad International Airport. There were six of us, and we were augmenting with the 1st Armored Division. When we got to Baghdad, me and my NCO got attached to the 2nd Brigade, which was standing up Camp Victory at the time.
“The thing about that was, we had to convoy a lot because the units we supported were at all these different bases.
“We had plenty of rocket and mortar attacks. When I was at Taji, some people got killed on a couple of different occasions. We had a mortar attack – just routine; you go and get in your bunkers – and one of the rockets or mortars wound up hitting a bunch of National Guard troops who were across the way.
“One convoy, the lead vehicle spotted something suspicious. I never thought somebody would be able to spot something like that, but he saw something and he stopped. We basically had to wait for EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) to come out there, and it ended up being some daisy-chained IED (improvised explosive device). They detonated them for us and we went on from there.
“The job I was doing wasn’t dangerous at all. It wasn’t a combat job; it was a combat support job. But having to be on the road was (dangerous).
“I only had to do that for the first four or five months, because eventually what they did is they broke up the whole DISCOM and just sent a small portion of us to each different camp, so we didn’t have to be on the roads anymore.”
When he got home, Egan considered his future and whether he might make the Army a career, but after seven years, he decided it was time to go ahead and get out.
“It crossed my mind,” he said, “but my wife at the time had just had a baby. When I left, my daughter was four months old. I was kind of in that mode where I just wanted to be with my family.”
Now working as a contractor for the military, Egan says he likes to spend his free time fishing and downhill longboarding. He did a little snow-skiing as a kid in Connecticut and said flying down hills on a skateboard gives much the same thrill as zipping down a mountain.
“It’s similar to something like skiing,” he said. “It can be a little dangerous — you can get going 50 miles an hour — but the longer you do it, you learn how to mitigate risks. You get better at it. You wear protective gear: a helmet, these special gloves, and anything else you might want to wear. The most important thing is a helmet. If something goes wrong, it’s like going off a motorcycle.
“It has nothing to do with adrenaline. I’m not an adrenaline junkie. I just like how it feels. It feels like you’re flying almost.”
Looking back at his time in the military, Egan says he has no regrets whatsoever. Whenever he gets a chance, he likes to share his experiences with young people, but he does not try to push them in any particular direction.
“I just say, ‘Hey, you ever thought about joining the service?’ I just talk about my experiences and what I liked about it. Why I needed it. I don’t go around preaching about it.
“I pretty much attribute every positive thing in my life to joining the service. Definitely. I wasn’t headed in the right direction at all. I don’t think my life would have gone any better if I’d done something else.”
