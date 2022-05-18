KILLEEN — Former U.S. Army pilot and decorated two-time Vietnam War veteran Ray Arrington turns 81 later this year and he still gets up and goes to work every day at his pest control business in Killeen; and says he has no plans to slow down anytime soon.
“People have asked me over the last two or three years, ‘Ray, when are you going to quit?’
“I said, ‘Well, the number 80 has come to mind,’ but that was last year,” the Texas native said. “I have renewed my license and my insurance again, and I am still working daily. I still get out every day. I do every job myself. I had a man full-time several years ago, but he no longer works for me. I have a lot of satisfied and repeat customers, and I enjoy working.”
Arrington was raised in Fort Worth, where he graduated from North Side High School in 1959, but he was born in Vernon, Texas, near the Red River.
“I was born in a little one-room wooden shack,” he said. “My parents were brought up during the (Great) Depression. They both came from a large family — 10 children in one and 11 in the other. They got married on a Saturday night in Vernon and they hit the cotton patch together pulling cotton on Monday morning.
“We didn’t stay there very long. We moved to Fort Worth. My dad worked there at the big aircraft factory, building B-36 bombers.”
Arrington first got a taste of the military when he spent three years in high school Junior ROTC. It wasn’t his first choice for an extracurricular activity, but proved to be something he enjoyed.
“You either had to take ROTC or athletics,” he said. “I decided to try out for football. I didn’t join the team until about a week into (summer) training, and I couldn’t keep up with the rest of them. I passed out on the field … the next thing I knew I was on the ground with them putting smelling salts under my nose.
“I decided that was not what I was cut out to do, so I joined ROTC. I loved it, and I said, ‘This is the way I think I want to go. I want to pursue the military.’”
After graduation, Arrington attended the University of Texas at Arlington, studying business and serving four more years in ROTC. He finished in 1963 as a distinguished military graduate with a degree in business administration, and promptly joined active duty Army as a second lieutenant.
“My third year in college, the Army offered a flight training program,” Arrington said. “They would pay for anyone in their third year of ROTC to become a private pilot. So I took that program in my third year and got my private pilot license.
“After my fourth year of college, I graduated and became a combat signal officer, and I either had to go to Ranger School or Jump School. I picked going to parachute school at Fort Benning, Georgia. I went there for three weeks and had five jumps out of a perfectly good airplane.
“When they were issuing our parachutes for the first jump, there was a sign on the wall that said, ‘Our chutes are guaranteed. If it doesn’t open, bring it back and we’ll give you another one.’
“We were supposed to have four day jumps and one night jump. I think I had five night jumps (and) I closed my eyes every time.”
From there, Arrington went to Fort Gordon, also in Georgia, for six weeks in the Signal Officer Basic Course, then it was on to Fort Carson, Colo., where he was assigned to the 5th Signal Battalion, 5th Mechanized Division.
“I was brand new,” he said, “and so I walked up to our platoon sergeant, and I said, ‘Take me and teach me. Keep me out of trouble.’ He had 18 years of service, and I just had a few weeks. That was my attitude throughout the Army. I tried to treat people the way I wanted them to treat me. He taught me; he led me; and we worked together as a team.”
After two years at Fort Carson, it was on to nine months of flight school at Fort Rucker, Ala. Arrington, a fixed-wing and rotary-wing pilot who flew seven different airplanes and two different helicopters, including the Kiowa observation helicopter and the “Huey,” says he knew what was coming next.
The war in Vietnam.
Arrington tells this story about the first of his two combat tours:
“I was scared,” he said. “I did not want to go to Vietnam, but I’m glad I went and I’m so thankful I made it back. I had a couple of experiences there that were not … enjoyable.
“I got there in 1966 as an aviator. I was stationed in Pleiku, in the Central Highlands. My job was to fly fixed-wing, single-engine airplanes. I flew reconnaissance and surveillance missions. I did artillery and naval gunfire adjustment. I flew convoy cover and radio-relay missions … for one year.
“During that time, (legendary comedian) Bob Hope came over (to entertain the troops). I was able to go to the show, and after it was over, he went to the PX there in Pleiku. I happened to go to the PX and I was standing in line right behind Bob Hope as he was buying a pipe. He had some bodyguards around him, so I didn’t get to talk to him.
“One day, I had an engine failure — this was a single-engine airplane. I went down. I put out a mayday, mayday, mayday (distress call), and a Huey helicopter observed me going in about a mile away. He said, ‘Roger. We have you in sight.’
“My crew chief, who was in the backseat, and I were both rescued and flown to a hospital for examination. We were not injured.
“A few days later, the Army came in and picked up my damaged airplane, and they were going to fly it back to maintenance to try and find out why the engine failed. The airplane got to oscillating (swaying back and forth) under the helicopter, and so they dropped it in a river. They went in there with gunships and shot it up, so the Viet Cong could not retrieve any parts from it.
“In 1967, I was on the exploding end of two Viet Cong hand grenades. We were meeting with some of our Vietnam counterparts and the Viet Cong came through and tossed grenades into our area.
“I spent some time in the hospital in Vietnam. They gave me a heavy dose of penicillin because the Viet Cong were known to saturate their hand grenades in urine, so if the hand grenade did not kill you outright, then you were highly susceptible to infection.
“They pumped me full of penicillin, until I turned about as red as an apple. We realized at that time (that) I was going to be allergic to penicillin. I was tested about five years ago at Scott and White in Temple, and they said, ‘Yes, you still have an allergy to penicillin.’ But I did recover.”
Following that first tour, Arrington came back to the States and Fort Monmouth, N.J., where he underwent advanced signal corps training for nine months, and also served for a time as a flight instructor at Hunter Army Airfield in Savannah, Ga., which he considers the best assignment of his career.
In 1969, it was back to Vietnam, this time flying radio research missions (detecting enemy troop positions) out of Saigon, a much less hazardous duty than his first tour.
Next up was three years in Japan (1971-74) working at headquarters for U.S. Forces Japan in Tokyo, helping with the “reversion” of Okinawa back to Japan. And then it was on to central Texas and Fort Hood, where Arrington served as a test officer doing classified projects at West Fort Hood.
He left the Army as a major in 1978 after 15 years’ service and started working full-time at Arrington Termite & Pest Control, the business he opened shortly after he arrived here. He also owns Arrington Lock & Key, a locksmithing service.
The longtime Killeen resident has seen a lot of changes over the past nearly five decades.
“When I got here in 1974, we didn’t have a highway around town,” he said. “The only way into town was Business 190. We didn’t have a mall. When we got a McCoy’s lumber and a Kmart, we thought we were up big-time.”
Married now for 42 years, the father of two and grandfather of three says life is good, and he looks back on his military service with great pride and satisfaction.
Like a lot of Vietnam vets, he carried some emotional scars for a long time, due to the way soldiers returning from that controversial conflict were treated during an era of widespread anti-war protests and demonstrations. Those old wounds were eased recently when Arrington and two other local Vietnam vets were celebrated during an Honor Flight, the nationwide program that gives vets from World War II, Korea and Vietnam the chance to spend a day being honored during visits to various war memorials, including those in Washington, D.C.
Arrington said that the day-long trip was nothing short of fantastic.
“I wish that all Vietnam veterans would be able, if they are able, to go on a trip like that to Washington, D.C., and get greeted by the crowds in Austin, Washington, D.C.,” he said. “And even the return flight to Austin, because it was so overwhelming walking down the corridors in the Austin airport, and the Washington airport, and seeing all the people clapping for us and crying for us. And we were crying.”
Arrington was awarded a slew of medals during his Army career, including the Distinguished Flying Cross, Purple Heart, Joint Services Commendation Medal, Air Medal with 40 oak leaf clusters, Bronze Star Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Senior Army Aviator Badge and Parachutist Badge.
“You know, I got these medals for heroism (but) I don’t consider myself a hero. I consider myself an American.
“I enjoyed every day of my career. I still put on my uniform sometimes for special occasions, and every time I put it on, I stand a little taller, and I have been known to tear up with pride. The Star Bangled Banner and the playing of Taps still stir up my emotions. I’m a very patriotic person.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.