BOSS

During a recent Killeen City Council meeting, the Fort Hood Better Opportunity for Single Soldiers program was recognized for its community service efforts. The BOSS program partnered with the city of Killeen to beautify the historic downtown area, including picking up trash along the streets. The BOSS program has been encouraging soldiers to participate in community service since 1989.

 Eric Franklin

KILLEEN — The Fort Hood Better Opportunity for Single Soldiers program received recognition April 11 for its community service efforts during a Killeen City Council meeting here.

The program’s goal is to improve the quality of life for single soldiers stationed at Fort Hood, and in partnership with the city of Killeen, they recently worked to beautify the historic downtown area by picking up trash along the streets.

