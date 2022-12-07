KILLEEN — Consuelo Munoz remembers having “stinky duty” as part of a 3rd Infantry Division team sent from Fort Stewart, Ga., to Iraq in 2003 to build facilities for U.S. troops being deployed to Operation Iraqi Freedom.
“I was a carpentry/masonry specialist with Black Diamonds 92nd Engineers (battalion),” said the Killeen resident who was born in Lake Tahoe, Calif. “My initiation as a new soldier — I was a private — was burning poop.
“We were building one of the first bases for the soldiers to come in at An Nasiriyah. There was nothing when we got there. There were no toilets yet. It was getting close to 130 (degrees). We drank hot water. We were building as fast as we could, so we could bring as many soldiers as we could into Iraq (and) it was so hot at one point that we had to work at night.
“At first, I thought I was being punished for something, but then when I saw the difference between a day’s work building out in that scorching hot sun, I was OK to do the burning. It wasn’t so bad when you looked at the whole picture. They took me off that duty after they found me eating cookies in the shade. They were like, ‘Instead of working out there in that heat, she’s eating cookies while she’s burning in the burn pit.’”
Munoz grew up with four brothers and four sisters, and graduated from high school in Las Vegas, Nev., in 2001. She is the only one of nine children in her family to serve in the armed forces.
“I always wanted to be in the military since I was a kid,” she said. “I used to think when I was younger that my dad was a drill sergeant. He never sugar-coated anything.
“He had come from Mexico and he always instilled in us to have responsibility, to be proud, and to be proud of the country. That’s why deciding to join the military was so easy for me. I wanted to make him proud. I wanted to show him that I could do it.”
She worked for a while after high school and then decided to go ahead and join the service. That was in 2002, and she did not tell her parents until after the deed was done.
“You could see he was proud, but at that point, because 9/11 had happened, he was also kind of worried,” Munoz said.
Basic training was at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., which was also referred to as “Fort Lost in the Woods” and “Camp Misery,” Munoz said, adding that she thoroughly enjoyed her introduction to Army life.
“It was awesome,” she said. “I had always been into sports (and) always active. The way my father was, following orders was never hard for me. So I found it easy, and I excelled in it. I did miss the sleeping part. They woke us up at four in the morning. That was one thing that made me say, ‘What did I do?’ but I loved it.
“I was not the perfect soldier. At one time, we were doing the grenades and I messed up a little bit. I tripped with a live grenade in my hand. I ended up throwing it, but the drill sergeant was so scared he picks me up and just shakes me.”
After AIT (advanced individual training), Munoz reported to Fort Stewart and immediately found herself getting ready to deploy to Iraq.
“When I got there, they had recently come back from Afghanistan, and they were preparing for another deployment,” she said. “They were deploying in, like, three weeks. So once I got there, I got the shots I needed and whatever paperwork I needed, and I was put on a plane. It was quick.
“I was excited. I wasn’t scared … I was eager to see something different, but I missed my family and I wasn’t able to go home and see them.”
Aside from stirring barrels of burning waste with a large stick, Munoz did not experience any real hazardous duty during her nine months in Iraq, as far as dodging bullets and bombs. Nasiriyah became the site of some intense fighting and a number of American casualties, but the area she was in was considered fairly safe.
“The bridge we kept crossing was the bridge that months before two girls had gotten attacked,” Munoz said. “I don’t know if you remember that story, but one girl was from Arizona and they killed the other young lady. By the time we got there, the Marines were already securing it enough that we could start building there.”
Her enlistment was for four years, but her time in uniform was cut short after Munoz got back to Fort Stewart. She had a baby, then as her unit was later preparing for another overseas deployment, she found out she was pregnant again. That news, combined with ongoing psychological pain from a traumatic, non-combat event she experienced back in Iraq, led her to leave the Army after three years.
“Something bad happened to me in Iraq,” she said, pausing as tears choked her voice. “Like I said, I wasn’t scared to go to Iraq, but I never thought the people I was with would be the ones to hurt me. I didn’t think that somebody who I trusted would do that to me. It was very difficult for me to get over that. I’ve been to counseling at the VA, and I’ve come a long way.
“I also got a hernia. Sometimes, lifting things was heavy. I am 5-2, 104 pounds, and there were only three women in that company, and I didn’t want others to think I wasn’t pulling my weight. So I pushed my body to the limits.
“I was still going to keep going. I wasn’t going to allow that to stop me. Then I found out I was pregnant. So the determining factor was I couldn’t leave my child for 18 months or so, because I had already had my first child. It was difficult to be a mom in the military.
“In the end, I just ended up getting out.”
She became a civilian again in 2005 and a year later, her second husband, Raul, joined the Army. That was when Consuelo (Connie) found herself on the other side of the coin, this time as a soldier’s wife. Not only did she have four young children, she was working on a bachelor’s degree and also holding down a job as a restaurant manager in Killeen.
“I never slept,” she said, laughing. “Just keep going; keep going.
“Staying busy helped me keep my mind off of my husband being in Iraq, and that he was in a dangerous area. That helped me not dwell on him being gone. I was part of the FRG (Family Readiness Group, which helps provide support for families), but it was a stressful time. He was either out in the field, or he was deployed, or he was in Korea.
“Having been in the military myself helped me, because now I understood both sides. I understood why he was always, always gone.”
Raul was medically discharged in 2016, and now he stays home with the kids while Connie works as an API (asset protection investigator) for Walmart. She says she enjoys her role as the working half of the marriage, and despite the difficult times, she looks back with great pride on her time in the military.
“I don’t regret it,” she said. “I went through a lot, but I don’t regret it. If I could do it again, I would. It gave me a sense of pride. I’m very proud to have served my country. I’m happy with my roots — where I come from — but I’m very proud to be part of this country.”
And being a soldier also produced one of the most unforgettable, shining moments in her life, Munoz says. It came during her Iraq deployment, the first time she was able to talk to her parents after being away from home for so long.
“It had been a long time since I spoke to my parents, and one day I waited in line for three hours to talk on the phone. When I finally was able to hear their voices, it was amazing.
“My dad in his entire life had never called me his princess. I finally got that word and the ‘I love you.’ To hear that was the ultimate. I can never forget that moment. I felt like I had finally gotten his approval. My dad has never been a person that shows his feelings through words. When he said that, everything I had been through — the pain, the tiredness, the hunger in Iraq — was worth it.”
