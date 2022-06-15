PENSACOLA, Fla. — Petty Officer 2nd Class Ariella Taylor, a native of Killeen, Texas, is serving the U.S. Navy at Naval Aviation Schools Command (NASC).
As staff at NASC, Taylor is serving among sailors, Marines and Guardsmen developing the skills needed to be combat-ready aviation professionals. NASC is located at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, and provides an educational foundation in technical training, character development and professional leadership.
Taylor joined the Navy 10 years ago. Today, Taylor serves as a legalman.
“I wanted to do something different, I grew up around the Army and my uncle, who was like a father, was also a former soldier and that all inspired me to serve as well,” said Taylor.
According to Taylor, the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Killeen.
“Never forget where you come from, as my grandmother has always said, ‘keep living but never forget where you come from’,” said Taylor.
NASC provides educational foundation in technical training, character development and professional leadership to prepare Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and partner nations officer and enlisted to be the combat quality aviation professionals their nation needs.
NASC is comprised of four schoolhouses: Aviation Training School (ATS), Aviation Enlisted Aircrew Training (AEATS), Aviation Rescue Swimmer School (ARSS) and Aviation Water Survival School (AWS), which provide instruction in 14 different curricula. In fiscal year 2021, ATS staff conducted 2,250 hours of classroom instruction and 17,095 hours of flight instruction; graduated 1,140 pilots and 217 Naval Flight Officers. AEATS graduated 1,237 students, ARSS graduated 245 students and AWS, including Detachment Swim Sites Norfolk and Pearl Harbor, provided training for 6,479 students.
Serving in the Navy means Taylor is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“Protecting our country and our citizens is our Navy’s mission,” said Taylor. “Assuring we are safe from harm and good to go.”
Taylor and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“As an E-3, I received my Enlisted Surface Warfare qualification, which is rare for an E-3 and that achievement made me very proud,” said Taylor.
As Taylor and other sailors continue to train and perform the mission they are tasked with, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“Serving is a sacrifice that allows me to give back to my country and take on a big responsibility which a lot of people are not willing to do,” added Ariella.
The Naval Education and Training Command is the U.S. Navy’s Force Development pillar and largest shore command. Through its “Street to Fleet” focus, Naval Education and Training Command recruits civilians and transforms them into skilled warfighters ready to meet the current and future needs of the U.S. Navy.
