TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — A Killeen, native is serving in the U.S. Navy as part of the nation’s nuclear deterrence mission at Strategic Communications Wing One (STRATCOMMWING ONE).
Its TACAMO (“Take Charge and Move Out”) mission provides airborne communication links to nuclear missile units of U.S. Strategic Command.
Petty Officer 3rd Class Kristofer Melgar, a 2018 Ellison High School graduate, joined the Navy four years ago.
“I wanted to serve not only my community, but to be a part of something bigger than myself,” said Melgar. “That’s why I joined the Navy.”
Melgar uses skills and values similar to those found in Killeen to succeed in the Navy.
“Growing up in Killeen helped me learn to overcome adversity,” said Melgar. “Where I’m from there is a lot to overcome, but it teaches you to be resilient. I’m so grateful to my family back home and the people I’ve known who helped me become the man I am today.”
The Navy’s presence aboard an Air Force base in the middle of America may seem like an odd location given its distance from any ocean; however, the central location allows for the deployment of aircraft to both coasts and the Gulf of Mexico on a moment’s notice. This quick response is key to the success of the nuclear deterrence mission.
The Navy command consists of a Wing staff, the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training, and three Fleet Air Reconnaissance Squadrons: The “Ironmen” of VQ 3, the “Shadows” of VQ 4 and the “Roughnecks” of VQ 7.
Melgar serves as an aviation structural mechanic with VQ 3.
“I like the hands-on learning that’s a part of my job,” said Melgar. “I’ll never stop learning on my job, and that keeps me from being bored.”
STRATCOMMWING One employs more than 1,300 active-duty sailors and 100 contractors to provide maintenance, security, operations, administration, training and logistic support for the Boeing E-6 Mercury aircraft fleet, an airborne command post and communications relay based on the Boeing 707.
Their mission stems from the original 1961 Cold War order known as ‘Take Charge and Move Out!’ Adapted as TACAMO and now the command’s nickname, the men and women of TACAMO continue to provide a survivable communication link between national decision makers and the nation’s nuclear weapons.
The commander in chief issues orders to members of the military who operate nuclear weapons aboard submarines, aircraft or in land-based missile silos. Sailors aboard TACAMO E-6 Mercury aircraft provide the one-of-a-kind and most-survivable communication needed for this critical mission.
With more than 90% of all trade traveling by sea, and 95% of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.
Serving in the Navy means Melgar is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“With our command being the only one of its kind, the mission is essential to the defense of the country,” said Melgar.
Melgar and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“Coming in as a seaman recruit and reaching petty officer third class within a year is something I’m really proud of,” said Melgar. “I was promoted early both in boot camp and my A school, which is pretty rare.”
As Melgar and other sailors continue to perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“Coming from a military family, I wanted to keep that heritage going by joining the Navy,” added Melgar. “I hope other family members will continue building upon our proud history of service.”
