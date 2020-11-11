Killeen Mayor Pro Tem Jim Kilpatrick remembers well the day more than 50 years ago when his actions under intense enemy fire in Vietnam earned him a Silver Star for valor (bravery; courage; fearlessness) in combat, the country’s third-highest military award.
“It was my first tour in 1968-69,” Kilpatrick, 74, said. “I had been in-country less than two months at that time.
“I was a forward observer for an armored cav unit. I had just made first lieutenant in July, and in August the squadron went up against the 2nd NVA Division. We thought it was just a leading element of the division. The third platoon leader was wounded, and (they) looked over at me and said, ‘You’re now the platoon leader for third platoon. Get over there and take command.’
“We were still taking a lot of fire. We ran into an entrenchment line and they had us pinned down. We called for medivacs to come in, and me and another young man suppressed some fire from a couple of positions, then we got over to the tank where (the wounded platoon leader) was. He had lost his right arm, so we extracted him, and then we started getting mortar fire coming in.
“I grabbed him up on my shoulder in a fireman’s carry, and the other young man carried his arm. We took him over to where a helicopter was landing. That medivac pilot was taking fire like crazy, but he stayed there until we could get our wounded loaded.
“I understand that pilot got a Distinguished Flying Cross that day.
“So I took over the platoon, and the squadron commander said, ‘I need y’all to move to take the attack. Are you up to it, lieutenant?’
“I said, ‘We’re on the move, sir.’ We took the advantage and were able to suppress things until we could get some artillery and air support in. They said the platoon would have not made it out of there if I had not taken charge.”
Kilpatrick was born and raised in Arkansas, the son of a lumber mill worker and grandson of a sharecropper on a cotton farm. The family that included nine children moved around a lot and it was not an easy life, but all the kids were raised with good, hard-working values and lots of love.
“When I was young, there was always one or two aunts and uncles who lived with us, also,” Kilpatrick said. “My mom was the oldest of ten kids, so there were always plenty of people around. She always said, ‘We may be poor in material things, but we’re rich in our values and our love and devotion for each other and for our Lord.’
“Then she’d tell us, ‘You are what you want to be, and you will be what you want to be in the future.’”
After attending two different elementary schools, three middle schools, and two high schools, Kilpatrick graduated in 1964 from Stuttgart High School in Stuttgart, Ark., a small town near Little Rock. The war in Vietnam was raging, and when the teenager’s military draft number came up, he was not surprised.
“My next-door neighbor sat on the Arkansas County draft board. He told me, ‘It looks like your number is gonna come up sometime late fall or early next year (1965).’
“I wasn’t scared. We were taught (that) you fight for your country. I said, ‘Well, I really don’t want to go at Christmas time.’
“He said, ‘You’ll be 19 in October. What do you think if we drafted you in November, and you’ll have a report date in January.’
“I said, ‘Sounds like a winner to me.’”
During basic training, Kilpatrick learned that he might be considered for Officer Candidate School. That opportunity opened his eyes to a whole new world of possibilities.
“I looked at that and to me it seemed like a pretty good life, but I still didn’t know if I was going to make the Army a career until I graduated from OCS.
“I had two uncles who had been in the military, but none of our family was really career military, so I didn’t have the slightest idea about it except it was different than what I was doing. Growing up, I loved my life, and I didn’t want to find a better life; I wanted to get a different life.
“My pop had always told me, ‘You’re serving every day. First, you’re a servant to your parents; you’re a servant to your family; you’re a servant to your Lord.’ And I found out that in the military, that’s exactly what they were teaching us.
“They’re teaching you to be a servant to your men; your platoon; your commander; unit; country. That’s the way my granddaddy raised me. You be a servant, he said, and you’ll find happiness.”
After spending a total of 20 years in the Army, Kilpatrick retired as a major in January 1986 from Fort Hood. He went to work for a local defense contractor and was involved in the changeover from Cobra helicopters to the AH-64 Apaches. He later became a Department of the Army civilian employee and retired for good with a total of 48 years combined military and government civil service.
Kilpatrick and his wife of 37 years, Judy, have five children, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He says he has tried to teach them many of the same lessons he learned as a kid.
“We learned the value of earning what you worked for. Your word is a reflection of who you are, and how you treat others is exactly how you were treated,” he said. “I think it helped us out greatly. It instilled into you a tremendous sense of, ‘You get what you work for.’
“There were no handouts. You didn’t have welfare. You grew what you could eat; you raised what you could on the farm. And you shared with everybody else.
“I have six grandsons and two great-grandsons, and I raise them the same way my granddaddy raised us: ‘You’re not owed anything other than love, respect and my abilities to provide you with all the tools necessary for you to succeed. How you use those tools, that’s up to you.’
“I just turned 74 and when you look at what I’ve got ... I started working when I was eight years old at a barber shop after school. I tell them, ‘You want everything that I’ve got, (but) it took me 40, 50 years to get those things, and you want it now.’
“They say, ‘Well, Papa, my friends have all these things. You can afford it.’
“I say, ‘Sure, I can afford it, but you can’t.’”
Kilpatrick has had to give up a few things he enjoyed in the past, like playing golf and working on cars, due to health issues, but he stays busy with city council business and is also on the board of directors for AUSA (Association of the United States Army); the local Hispanic-American Chamber of Commerce; and the Killeen Economic Development Corp.
“When I told my son I retired, he said, ‘What are you going to do now?’
“I said, ‘I’m going to run for city council.’
“He said, ‘Pop, you just said you’re retired.’
“Wherever I’ve been — Fort Bragg, Fort Sill, Fort Benning, Fort Polk — I’ve always been involved with the municipal (government),” said Kilpatrick, who has a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s in public administration. “I always volunteered when I could to serve on committees or other civic groups.
“I love to play golf, but I can’t play anymore – my legs won’t let me. I love racing, but I can’t work on cars anymore.
“All I want to do now is serve the people. It’s been a lot of fun.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.