A protest that started at 9 a.m. this morning will be held all day through 8 p.m. in honor of Spc. Vanessa Guillen and other soldiers at 1104 W. Rancier Ave, in Killeen.
Organizers say they are protesting to bring awareness to the cases of Guillen, Pvt. Gregory Wedel-Morales and Pfc. Brandon Rosecrans — Fort Hood soldiers who have been found dead this year — according to the Facebook page Justice for All Soldiers.
The League of United Latin American Citizens will be hosting its weekly protest from 4 to 6 p.m. today at the intersection near North Fort Hood Street and West Rancier Avenue.
The public is also invited to attend a recitation of the rosary prayer in honor of Guillen at 7 p.m. Friday in the same location.
A private, invitation-only memorial is being held for Guillen at 10 a.m. on Fort Hood by Guillen’s unit, 3rd Cavalry Regiment, according to Fort Hood officials. Guillen’s family and their lawyer, Natalie Khawam, are planning to speak after the memorial at the intersection of the protests.
