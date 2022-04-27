KILLEEN — Oklahoma native Bob Gordon earned a bachelor’s degree in agriculture and went to work after college, but while serving a two-year ROTC commitment with the U.S. Army, he decided to trade civilian life for a career wearing a military uniform.
“I was only on a two-year commitment to be in the Army, so I was hired by Carnation Milk as a manager trainee,” the Oklahoma State University grad and longtime Killeen resident said. “So then I worked in Tulsa, Okla., from the time I graduated in 1957 until the time I went on active-duty, which was the 2nd of February 1958.
“I loved being in the military, so I decided, “I’m gonna stay.”
Born and raised in Stilwell, Okla., just west of the Arkansas state line, Gordon grew up the son of a highway inspector for the state highway department. He graduated from high school in 1952 and went to Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, and later transferred to what was then called Oklahoma A&M, where he finished his degree.
After graduation, he was commissioned as a second lieutenant in infantry for the U.S. Army Reserve, with a two-year, active-duty commitment followed by a six-year commitment in the Reserve.
When he reported for active-duty in February at Fort Benning, Ga., he requested going to a number of schools, including Basic Officer (Leader) Course, Airborne School and Ranger School. Part of his motivation at the time was financial.
“When I went in the Army, a second lieutenant’s base pay was $222.20 (a month),” Gordon said. “For jumping out of an airplane, you got $110 extra a month. And for going to those schools — I was already assigned to another place — I was on per diem for $4 a day. All that really helped get me on my feet when I started.
“Ranger School was probably the hardest thing I ever did in my life. It was at three different locations: two or three weeks at Fort Benning, which was hand-to-hand combat, map reading, and that kind of stuff; then you went to Florida for three weeks, to the swamps, for I guess jungle warfare training; and after that you went to the mountains of north Georgia and did mountain training. Then you graduated.”
After Fort Benning, Gordon reported to Fort Ord, Calif., where he was a trainer for basic training recruits. It was around this time that he decided to become a soldier full-time.
“My company commander was John S. York. You’ve probably heard of his uncle, Alvin York (also known as Sgt. York, one of the most decorated U.S. Army soldiers of World War I, including the Medal of Honor).
“I was U.S. Army Reserve, and he told me if I was going to stay in the Army that I needed to go regular Army, so I went regular Army.
“After training basic trainees, I was XO (executive officer), company commander, and head of the machine gun committee at Fort Ord. Then I went to Korea in 1960. I had three different jobs there. I was the platoon leader for a while, the XO for a while, and the company commander for a while. That was a 13-month tour.”
After Korea, Gordon came back to the States for the first of a series of tours at Fort Hood. Asked how many times he was stationed here locally, Gordon said, laughing: “When was I not stationed at Fort Hood?”
The first assignment at Hood was 1961-63; then 1968-70; 1972-74; and 1976-81, when he retired from the Army as a lieutenant colonel with 24 years’ service.
“When I came here in ’61, that’s when I met my wife. We’ve been married now for 60 years. She was an original Killeenite. Her family had been moved off of Fort Hood (when it was established) to make room for Fort Hood.
“I was an infantry company commander until I got orders. During that time, I went to the Chemical Warfare School at Fort McClellan, Ala. And I went to Jungle Warfare School in Panama. I was promoted to captain in June 1962, so then in 1963 I received orders to go to the Infantry (Captains) Career Course at Fort Benning. That was a year-long course.
“Upon graduating from that, they sent me to Pathfinder School. I thought for sure I would be going to an airborne or Special Forces unit (but) they sent me to the University of Alaska to teach ROTC. Then, my wife and my daughter drove from Fort Benning, Georgia, to Fairbanks, Alaska. That’s a good trip.”
From Alaska, Gordon went to the Army’s Special Warfare School at Fort Bragg, N.C., and then language school in El Paso to learn Vietnamese. What followed next was not unexpected — the first of two tours in Vietnam.
In October 1967, he was assigned as a regimental senior advisor to the 41st Regiment, 22nd Division, Army of the Republic of Vietnam. One thing he remembers early on is the weather.
“Going straight from Alaska to over there was quite a change in climate. But we settled in. I was there when the bubble burst in 1968,” he said, referring to the historic Tet Offensive, described this way on www.history.com:
“… a coordinated series of North Vietnamese attacks on more than 100 cities and outposts in South Vietnam. The offensive was an attempt to foment rebellion among the South Vietnamese population and encourage the United States to scale back its involvement in the Vietnam War. Though U.S. and South Vietnamese forces managed to hold off the attacks, news coverage of the massive offensive shocked the American public and eroded support for the war effort. Despite heavy casualties, North Vietnam achieved a strategic victory with the Tet Offensive, as the attacks marked a turning point in the Vietnam War and the beginning of the slow, painful American withdrawal from the region.”
Gordon remembers TET as “a rough time.”
“Our regiment made an air combat assault into Quy Nhon airport. Quy Nhon was one of the major cities in Vietnam. I was right there with them. My (Vietnamese) counterpart was a lieutenant colonel — I was just a major at the time.
“There would be sniper fire once in a while, but one of the things that really raised the hair on the back of my neck … me and my counterpart were going down through the city of Quy Nhon, which was normally a bustling seaport city with people everywhere, (but) there were no people anywhere.
“You just wondered, ‘Where in the world are they? Where is everybody?’
“There was already VC (Viet Cong troops) in there. People were trying to get away, or they were really keeping their heads down.
“You try to be as alert as possible, and not miss any clues that might give you some indication of what the enemy is doing — or going to do.
“On one occasion, we had a group surrounded in a village and we called in an air strike. The airplanes would come over and be shooting those 20-millimeter cannons and 40-millimeter cannons — they weren’t dropping any bombs — and as soon as they’d fly over and get out of range, those guys would come up out of those holes and start shooting at ‘em with AK-47s. They were tough.”
Gordon served a second time in Vietnam from 1970-71. He says he was lucky to never have been wounded or injured.
“I was blessed,” he said. “We have a joke. I just got through having an operation and I tell everybody, ‘Two years in Vietnam and I had no holes punched in me. I go to Scott and White and have five punched in me, so …”
“I was never wounded, and I only lost one of my soldiers over there. He was a lieutenant. We had gotten the new jeeps and no one knew how to drive them correctly, and he turned his over and got killed in a jeep wreck.”
Physically, he escaped the war unharmed, but Gordon was one of many Vietnam vets who suffered mental wounds when he faced angry war protestors coming back home.
He says some of those decades-old, painful scars were alleviated when he participated in a recent Honor Flight, a nationwide program that gives vets from World War II, Korea, and Vietnam the chance to spend a day being honored during visits to various war memorials, including those in Washington, D.C.
“It made me feel great. No one knows — except those who experienced it — but coming home from Vietnam was not a happy experience. I really believe that the reason our soldiers are treated so well now when they come back from places like Iraq and Afghanistan is people remembered how bad we were treated.
“We were cursed at, spit at, called names, and everything else. I traveled both ways in uniform. It happened more in San Francisco. I didn’t get that (treatment) when I came into Dallas.
“It makes you mad. Disappointed. There were 58,000-plus that lost their lives over there. My wife made me a scrapbook of the trip and it’s amazing that the majority of the people that were killed over there were under the age of 20.”
After he retired. Gordon spent 16 years as an ROTC instructor for Ellison High School in Killeen. Now days, the 87-year-old father of two and grandfather of three is a Texas Master Gardener, so spends a lot of time gardening and is also active in his church.
Life is good and he looks back on his military service with great pride and satisfaction, Gordon says. The only thing that slows him down on occasion are what he describes as “senior moments.”
“I tell you what. When I was going to college and I was a bachelor lieutenant, I used to find myself in places that I’d say, ‘What in the world am I doing here?’
“Now, I walk from my garden to the garage to get something, and I say the very same thing — ‘What in the world am I doing here?’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.