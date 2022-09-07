KILLEEN — Like a lot of newlyweds in the military, Diane Ross was not fully prepared for the unique challenges and difficulties that sometimes come with being married to a soldier.
“Probably my No. 1 thing was, I missed my family terribly,” said Ross, a Killeen resident and Flint, Mich., native whose husband of 53 years, Richard, spent just shy of 30 years in the U.S. Army and once served as command sergeant major for III Corps and Fort Hood. “I loved my husband, but I missed my family so much.
“I came from a family of five kids, and I was very shy, so even though we were in the military, and we had things to do, it just wasn’t the same. We were in Fort Knox, Kentucky, and our family was up near Detroit (a six-hour drive), so that wasn’t bad at all, but it took me maybe three years (to adjust).
“And to tell you the truth, I talked my husband into getting out of the Army. I missed my family so much, and I just thought I couldn’t be without them. So we did get out, but only for a very short while. I realized pretty quickly the old saying, ‘You can’t go home again.’”
That was 1971 after Rich, who was drafted into military service, got back from the war in Vietnam, and the couple was stationed at Fort Knox, Ky. They went home to Michigan for a while, but soon decided it was time to move on.
“It was a mutual decision,” Diane said. “He had gotten some kind of a job, but it just wasn’t the same anymore. People had moved on; my family was all a little older — some of them were married and all that stuff.
“We talked about it and talked about it, and at some point, we just realized we needed to go back in. So we came back in after three months — so he was able to come back in without losing rank — and they shipped us off to Germany.”
Diane was born and raised in Flint, and met Rich in high school, although they never dated until after she graduated and he was already in the military.
They got married a month after he came home from Vietnam, and after that brief interruption in service early on, they embarked on a career that took them all over the country — Fort Knox, Fort Jackson, Fort Riley, Fort Bliss, Fort Hood — and to Europe for a dozen years, and saw Rich achieve the highest enlisted rank in the Army.
Command Sgt. Maj. Ross retired in 1996 after two years at Fort Hood, serving under former post commanders, Lt. Gen. Paul “Butch” Funk and Gen. Thomas Schwartz.
While Rich was rising through the ranks, Diane not only attended to the volunteer duties of being a noncommissioned officer spouse, she also worked civil service at a number of different installations.
That made for some hectic days, weeks, months and years, but she says she loved every minute.
“Somehow, I made it work,” she said. “It never seemed to be a struggle.
“Now that I’m older, I look back on it and think, ‘I wonder how we did all that?’ Going to school sometimes in the evening; a mixed doubles bowling league. Of course, you’re much younger then — not in your 70s, like I am now.
“The little that I knew about the Army before we got married … when we went to Germany, you would hear stories about how the guys were gone all the time. They have to go to the field; this and that.
“I always thought — me and some of my girlfriends — well, that’s not going to happen to us. That’s other people. But, by God, it sure does. And you have to learn to grow up.”
Her role as an NCO spouse started getting particularly hectic after Rich completed training at the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy. Then, things got even busier and more complicated when his unit deployed for the 1990-91 Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm.
She explains:
“When he was a new command sergeant major and we were in Germany, I was working over there and his unit also included three satellite units, so it got to be a bit much at times. It was kind of overwhelming, especially during the holidays.
“I truly loved it, though, and I wanted to be involved with everything. There were times when you couldn’t do everything, and not long after that, we went into Desert Shield/Desert Storm.
“Back then, we didn’t have a lot of training and classes and that sort of thing for the spouses, so we — as senior spouses or whatever we called ourselves — were trying to help the younger spouses without really having that formalized training. We worked off of experience and just common sense. Thank goodness we only had one child and she was a teenager, so we didn’t have babies to worry about and that kind of thing.
“Mostly, it was just attending different functions and events. At that time, I was invited to all of the officers’ spouses’ get-togethers, and then I would try to coordinate and plan things for the spouses on the enlisted side of the house, as well.
“So I was trying to do both of those things, and then reaching out to spouses who a lot of times did not really want to be involved with things. That was always a struggle, and probably still is today.
“It was a little bit different being over in Germany because we only had each other over there. We didn’t have our families to be able to go home to or visit on the weekends and that kind of thing, like you do when you’re in the states and happened to be stationed close by.
“Just trying to reach out and let people know, ‘We’ve got something to offer,’ and that it’s always better to be connected with other spouses. To be able to learn from each other, and vent to each other, and help take care of each other’s kids. Run to the commissary for someone or take them to an appointment. Just the same things you do in the civilian world in a close-knit neighborhood.
“My husband was always good about keeping me informed about things that were coming up (and) functions we had to go to. He didn’t let me know at the last minute, and he never made it seem like I had to go. It was always, ‘If you want to go.’”
Although she enjoyed the sometimes frenzied pace and non-stop schedule, Ross admits to having days she wanted to just kick back and catch her breath for a while.
“Oh, sure, there were always times, you know, when I said, OK, yeah, great, I’ll go get whatever I need to wear or whatever — get everything ready to go — and then it gets down to the night before (the event) and you’re busy with something else, and you think, ‘Oh, geez, I don’t even know if I want to go to this.’
“But we would go, of course, and we always had a good time — always. We met people and knew people … that’s what the Army is all about. People.
“I don’t think it ever got to the point where I said, ‘OK, this is it. I don’t want to do this anymore. I’m not going to follow you around the world.’
“Like I said, I was very, very shy, so in the beginning, it was difficult. As I began to learn a little bit and gain more confidence or whatever, it got easier.
“My husband, God bless him, had wonderful, wonderful commanders and folks he worked for, and that made it easy. Not one time did he ever have somebody — you hear terrible stories sometimes in the Army — that we didn’t just end up loving to pieces. So that made it even easier.”
Looking back, Ross says that although she had second thoughts in the beginning about a life in the military, it turned out to be better than anything else she can imagine.
“I absolutely loved it,” she said, during a phone conversation recently from her home near the city boundary with Harker Heights. “So did my husband. We both truly loved it. He was gone a lot, and so there was a lot of time living apart. But I loved moving, loved traveling, and so that worked for us.
“I know a lot of spouses out there who don’t want to or can’t follow their husbands around, but I don’t understand that. I mean, I do understand it, but that was never in the cards for us.
“I don’t think it’s normal to love somebody and get married, and then not follow them, if you can, and be with them, if you can. Like I said, we only had one child, so maybe it was easier for us than for people who have young, larger families. And I didn’t work until we had already been married 10 years. I did a lot of volunteer work, but then I wanted to start working. That’s when I got into civil service.”
These days, the mother of one and grandmother of two is retired and living the good life. She and Rich still enjoy traveling and like to head down to various resorts in Mexico several times a year to enjoy the warm sunshine and seaside breeze.
That kind of weather, in fact, was the deciding factor in their decision to make Killeen their permanent home.
“My husband had job opportunities here when the time came for him to retire, and I had a good job working civil service on Fort Hood, so we factored all of that in. But the weather was the No. 1 factor.
“We’re both from Flint, near Detroit, and we also spent 12 years serving over in Germany, so we had enough of the cold weather.
“It gets a little hot here in the summer, but you sure can’t beat it any other time.
“Also, I really think Texas is the most patriotic state. We’ve lived all over, and we just love the people here. This was just a good fit for us.”
As far as advice for young spouses just starting out life in the military, Ross says a couple of things stand out.
“Two things that it took me a while to learn,” she said. “One is, the Army always comes first. That one was a little hard to learn.
“Maybe it’s your birthday or anniversary, Christmas … if the guys had to be deployed or had duty, and I say guys because back then my husband was in units that mostly were males, he couldn’t come home. So I had to learn it wasn’t him making that decision — it was the Army.
“When we were back together, it was quality time rather than quantity. We had date nights. I think that was important. We’ve been married 53 years, and at least once a week, we still try to have date night, where it’s just the two of us.
“I also think you have to learn coping skills to be able to deal with spending so much time apart. That’s why I got into programs that started being developed in the Army and trying to teach those things to other spouses. Learning to become more self-reliant and self-sufficient.
“Those two things — learning that the Army comes first, and then learning to cope in a positive way with all the time away from each other.”
