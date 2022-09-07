KILLEEN — Like a lot of newlyweds in the military, Diane Ross was not fully prepared for the unique challenges and difficulties that sometimes come with being married to a soldier.

“Probably my No. 1 thing was, I missed my family terribly,” said Ross, a Killeen resident and Flint, Mich., native whose husband of 53 years, Richard, spent just shy of 30 years in the U.S. Army and once served as command sergeant major for III Corps and Fort Hood. “I loved my husband, but I missed my family so much.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.