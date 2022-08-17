KILLEEN — Odie McGowan was working at the old Lone Star Army Ammunition Plant in upper East Texas when she took her first-ever airplane ride across the Atlantic to Germany, married a young second lieutenant she met at college and became a U.S. Army officer’s wife.
More than 50 years later, the 77-year-old longtime Killeen area resident looks back fondly at a life she never expected.
“My girlfriend and I were planning on going up north somewhere to graduate school,” McGowan said, earlier this month. “Looking back over it now, I think it was the best decision I could have ever made.”
She was born in Fulton, Ark., and lived there for six years until the family moved to tiny Hooks, Texas, population now about 2,500 and known to many as the home of former NFL running back Billy Sims, who starred at the University of Oklahoma where he won the Heisman Trophy as the country’s top college football player in 1978.
After graduating high school in 1963, Odie moved down south to go to school at Prairie View A&M University, just outside Houston. It was there during her freshman year that she met a handsome ROTC student named Billy. They had mutual friends and so hung out together sometimes, but never dated until both were seniors.
“He was always teasing me,” she said. “He had some friends who were my friends, as well, and he’d always call me, ‘Hey, freshman.’ I wasn’t really interested. My daddy said, ‘Go down there and finish school.’ That’s how it was.”
In 1967, Odie graduated from college and went back to Hooks, while Billy was off to basic officer training at Fort Knox, Ky. She went to work first at Red River Army Depot and then the ammo plant, and Billy headed overseas for an assignment in Germany.
They kept in touch all that time, and then one day a surprise package arrived in the mail from overseas.
“It was my engagement ring,” Odie said. “I had no idea.
“Hooks is a small place, so the ladies at the post office called and said, ‘You have a small package here. You want to come pick it up?’ I said, yeah, and so I went down there, and then they wanted me to open it. So I opened it at the post office.
“I was spellbound, I guess you would say.
“He later sent me a ticket, and I flew to Germany. That was probably the first time I had flown. We got married in Basel, Switzerland, and then the next week we got married in Manheim, Germany, where he was stationed. So we got married twice.”
Not long after she arrived, Odie began to discover that being married to a successful military officer meant not only a lot of responsibility for her husband, who eventually reached the rank of colonel, but also plenty of extra duty for her.
“My first indoctrination, I was introduced to coffees — having the coffees,” McGowan said. “This young lady and I were on the plane together and didn’t realize we were going to the same place. She had gotten married before she went over there. So we became friends.
“She said, ‘I’ll come pick you up and we’re going to go to this coffee.’ I thought, ‘What’s a coffee?’ because I really didn’t drink coffee, and I still don’t today. We got there and everybody was so nice, but all they talked about was their children and their pets. I didn’t have either, so it was really kind of boring to me.
“I was the only black in that particular unit, so I was the standout, so to speak. People were looking at me, like, ‘What does she do?’ They were just as curious about me as I was about them.
“I said, ‘How often do you guys have these?’ They said once a month. They rotate and various people have it (at their home). My thought was, ‘Well, I will not have a coffee because I don’t have all of this nice china and crystal, and all of this stuff.’ But later, I learned they were renting that stuff from the officer’s club for two cents a piece.”
Before she could host her own coffee, the couple headed to Fort Hood for the first time in 1970, then to an assignment at Fort Knox, followed by three years back at Prairie View, where Billy taught ROTC. Then it was back to Fort Hood, where they lived in Copperas Cove for three years and Odie worked for the former American Preparatory Institute at Central Texas College. Another tour in Germany followed in 1979, and then they came back to Fort Hood in 1981 and she started working in the civilian personnel office.
During all that time, Odie held down her own job while assuming more and more duties as an officer’s wife and wife of a troop commander: Coffees and teas, fundraising events, officer’s wives club activities, supporting soldiers’ wives and families.
Some things, she did not mind too much.
Other things?
Well …
“When we first got married, Billy lived in the BOQ (bachelor officer quarters), and when I went over there to Germany, I lived with a couple who was friends of his. But in the daytime, I would go to the BOQ, and sit around there by myself.
“Well, his first sergeant — Sgt. Cantrell — I had met his wife and I would walk down to her house. We became friends. But Billy pretty much got called on the carpet because I was associating with an NCO’s wife.
“I told him, ‘You tell whoever told you that, nobody — and I mean nobody — chooses my friends.’
“As he progressed in rank, I was required to do other things,” Odie said. “You learn that if the wives outranked you, so to speak, you stood for the higher-ranking person. You had to wear hats and gloves to all the coffees and teas – I didn’t like either one of those.
“I remember (another officer’s wife) called me and said, “Odie, we’re having a tea and you’re going to be pouring coffee.’ According to your husband’s rank, the wife was expected to pour coffee or tea or do something.
“I’m surprised Billy made it because I was not, I guess, the perfect officer’s wife.”
One memorable event she attended was a tea party hosted at Fort Knox by the wife of Maj. Gen. George S. Patton IV, son of the legendary World War II general. Both father and son at one time were commanders of the now-defunct 2nd Armored Division that was housed at Fort Hood.
When the McGowans were stationed in Germany the second time, one of their neighbors was Gen. Norman Schwarzkopf, who became commander of U.S. Central Command and leader of all coalition forces during the 1991 Persian Gulf War.
“We had two sons by then. Billy was XO (executive officer) of a battalion and his commander got relieved and Billy had to step in as acting commander.
“At that time, we lived in the same neighborhood as Gen. Stormin’ Norman. Our kids and his kids played together, and one of our sons went over there and they had this glass door. He was knocking on the door, trying to get (daughter) Jessica to come out and play, and he broke the door. They were really, really nice people. Everybody thought he was mean, but once you got to know him, he just meant business.”
Billy McGowan retired from the Army in 1994 and volunteered for a while, then went to work for the local Communities in Schools program while Odie finished her nearly 30-year career in 2005.
Married now for 54 years, they have two children, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. They stay busy, but in her spare time, Odie enjoys sewing and is known as the family historian due to all her genealogical endeavors, researching the family tree. She has 23 photo albums filled with 300 pictures each.
During one of her searches, she came across this interesting story about her ancestors:
“This guy would have been my great-great-grandfather, and he was the father of 36 children, with three women. He was only married to one of them. I found his will on Ancestry. He died in 1917, and his last child died probably about five years ago.
“He had been given 120 acres of land. He gave two or three of his children — the ones by his wife — some land. In his will, he said that land was never to be sold. And believe it or not, some of my family members are still living on that land, in Arkansas. I think that is pretty cool.”
Looking back over the years, Odie says the military has been a great life. She and Billy have lifelong friends and wonderful memories from all those years, and although she had different dreams as a young woman, things could not have turned out any better.
“My husband was commissioned (as an Army officer) but he was going to spend two years and then get out,” she said. “That was his plan. I don’t know what happened, really, but the military was a very good career for us. The lifestyle was very good, and we talk about things now that people couldn’t imagine … things we were doing back then.
“The Army has changed quite a bit, but it’s been a good life. We made friends that we’ve had since he first was in the military, and a lot of us still get together. I can’t imagine things being any other way.”
