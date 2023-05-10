Editor’s note: If you have a story to tell, or know a veteran whose story needs to be told, contact the Killeen Daily Herald at news@kdhnews.com, using the subject line “Veteran Profiles.”
KILLEEN — Oklahoma native Bob Todd tried to join the Air Force after he got a draft notice from the U.S. Army many moons ago, but the military had the final say and he wound up in basic training at Camp Roberts, California, in February 1951.
In spite of his reservations, the Army turned out to be a good fit for the young man raised in a family of 11 kids on a 20-acre farm his dad bought in the Kiamichi Mountains in southeastern Oklahoma for $426 and a pig.
“We had moved there, and I guess he was renting (before) he bought the farm,” said Todd, a 93-year-old resident of Killeen. “Another man was trying to buy it and they had offered the same thing, so my dad said he’d throw in the pig and that sealed the deal.”
After a childhood spent hunting, fishing, swimming and roaming the countryside, the rigors of military boot camp training were not much of a challenge.
“A 25-mile hike was no big deal to me,” Todd said. “I also had lots of preparation since the age of six using a 12-gauge shotgun, which kicked me down — literally. By the time I joined the Army, I was an expert shot. Many of my fellow recruits did not have this overall advantage of survival skills, since they grew up in the big cities of San Francisco and Los Angeles.”
One of Todd’s favorite memories from basic training was getting the requisite military haircut. He watched as one new GI sat down and was complimented on his shoulder-length hair by the barber, who asked the young man if he would like to keep it. Having watched as other recruits received clean-shaven scalps, he eagerly agreed.
The barber said, OK, and starting at the base of his neck and quickly moving up and around to his forehead, sheared off a large handful of hair and presented it to the startled young man, saying: “Here, you can keep this!”
“He didn’t think it was funny at first,” Todd said. “Everyone else thought it was hilarious. When he got over the shock of his hair in his hand and then seeing himself in the mirror, he joined in the laughter with us. Now, he looked just like everyone else.”
Another time, Todd had KP (kitchen police) duty. After he finished moving masses of garbage outside to trash cans, the mess sergeant came up and told him he needed to separate the “eatable garbage” from the uneatable. After completing “the most disgusting job” he ever had in the Army, Todd says he was glad he only had KP duty that one time.
“I’m sure if that same mess sergeant were around, he’d still be laughing,” Todd said.
After basic training, Todd reported to Camp Stoneman, California, where he and a few thousand others were loaded onto a troop transport ship, with no idea where they were headed. Five days out to sea, he learned their destination was Okinawa. It seemed the 29th Infantry Division was rebuilding to full strength there after brutal combat in Korea.
“The 29th, which was in a lot of combat during World War II, had gone to Korea and got nearly totally wiped out, so they went to Okinawa to rebuild,” Todd said. “We thought that’s why we were going, but I got put in anti-aircraft artillery. The planes would leave Okinawa and go bomb Korea, and we’d be on guard when they left.
“They were so loaded down with bombs they would fly out over the China Sea, and it would take them miles to be able to get up in the air. They’d come back the next morning about the time we’d get up, and those planes would come in all shot up — B-29s, I believe they were using back then.”
When he had about six months left in his two-year obligation, Todd was called into the company commander’s office and offered the chance to go to Officer Candidate School and serve two more years.
“I thought about it for about 10 seconds and declined,” he said. “The Korean war was over the following June in 1953 and I never regretted the decision to end my tour of duty on the assigned date.”
After he got out of the service, Todd headed back to California, where he had moved with his brother after graduating high school and gone to work for Macy’s department store in San Francisco. His old job as a receiving supervisor was waiting for him and he stayed there until 1956. During this time, he took a trip to see his brother in Nashville, Tennessee, where he met his first wife, Sue.
The newlyweds spent about a year-and-a-half in San Francisco, then moved out to Nashville and lived there for 41 years. Todd worked for a hardware distributor and then spent 25 years with Tennessee Building Products, retiring in 1994 as an operations manager.
He and Sue did some traveling for the next few years, then moved to Central Texas to be near their son — who had been stationed at Fort Hood (now Fort Cavazos) and was retiring from the military — and his family. Shortly after they arrived, Sue got sick and was diagnosed with an incurable brain disease. They were married 43 years when she died.
A few years later, Todd met a new love, Gidget, at the Bob Gilmore Senior Center, where he once served as Senior Council Executive Board president, and they have been happily married for the past 23 years.
Understandably, Todd has slowed down some over the years — but not much. He lives a couple miles from Stonetree Golf Club in Killeen and tries to play at least two days a week. He goes square dancing once a week, plays cards at the senior center and walks at the YMCA when he gets a chance.
He is fairly nimble with a cell phone, sending and receiving text messages, for example, but one thing he stays away from is computers.
“I haven’t got into that,” the father of five, grandfather of two and great-grandfather of two said. “I think it’s kinda like golf — it’s addictive, and I don’t wanna be sitting there doing that when I should be outside. I’ve got better things to do.
“I figure when I get old, I’ll maybe get into that.”
Birthday No. 94 is coming up this summer and Todd says he hopes to be around to blow out the candles on at least a few more birthday cakes.
“I’m shooting for 100. I think I can get there, and I figure anything past a hundred will be gravy. I tell all my doctors at the VA, and I feel like they’re actually working toward helping me get there.
“I realize that I’m not going to live forever. Something could certainly happen anytime. As long as I’m feeling good and I want to get out and go do stuff, then it’s OK. If I ever get to where I’m not feeling good and don’t feel like going out and doing things, then that might be depressing.
“I know, and I’ve always heard, that once you sit down and just start watching TV, you’re not going to last long. So I try to stay active.
“Everyone in my family has gone past 80. My oldest brother passed away when he was 91. The one next to him was 89 and he was involved in an automobile accident, or he would have lived longer. My sister was 93, so if I make it to August, I’ll be 94. Nobody in my family, as far as we know, has lived that long.”
Todd comes from a long line of military service members, including his oldest brother, Thomas Richard (T.R.), who enlisted in the Army in 1941 and was stationed at Schofield Barracks in Hawaii when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor. T.R. served in combat in the Aleutian Islands, the Philippines and was wounded during the battle of Okinawa. He was sent back to the States and discharged in 1945, but reenlisted a year later in the Army Air Forces and was sent to Europe. In 1948, he served in the newly organized U.S. Air Force and was an air traffic controller during the Berlin Airlift.
Brother Bill Todd also served in World War II, spending most of his time in France and Germany doing reconnaissance between the Allies and the German front lines. Another brother, John D., was in the Army near the end of the war. He did not see combat but was assigned to occupied Germany. Another brother, Harry, served after the Korean war, and two brothers-in-law were also in the military, one in the Navy during World War II and one in the Army in Vietnam.
Todd, whose father was a disabled World War I vet, says he is proud to have been part of the family tradition.
“I really enjoyed being in the service. The two years I spent in the U.S. Army were some of the most memorable times of my life. I enjoyed all of what I did — it was a lot of fun.”
