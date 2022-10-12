LAMPASAS — Drug usage by soldiers in the Vietnam War — marijuana, amphetamines, heroin — was reportedly more prevalent than with any other generation of enlisted U.S. troops, and draftee Mike Haver was one of the many thousands who were involved.
“In Vietnam, we had the best drugs in the world,” said Haver, a 71-year-old Lampasas resident who was drafted into military service after graduating high school in Barstow, California, in 1969. “We had the finest opium, marijuana and heroin in the world at the time.
“When I got back from Vietnam (in February 1971), I was addicted to heroin. I had been using heroin for six months solid — not shooting it in my veins, but we were smoking it and putting it in our coffee and stuff. We thought it was cocaine until the Army came down with a directive (that said), ‘This cocaine that all you guys are thinking you’re using is not cocaine. It’s 97-percent pure heroin.’”
According to www.history.com, a 1971 report on military drug usage conducted by the Department of Defense showed that 51 percent of the armed forces had smoked marijuana, 31 percent had used psychedelics (LSD, mescaline, psilocybin mushrooms), and 28 percent had used such drugs as cocaine and heroin. Not only that, but the military also “heavily” prescribed amphetamines “to boost endurance on long missions,” and sedatives “to help relieve anxiety and prevent mental breakdowns.”
Haver says he was already well-acquainted with alcohol and recreational drugs like speed and other substances before entering the military, but after Vietnam, he was a full-blown addict and alcoholic also suffering from PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder).
“You have to remember, this was the days of drugs, sex, rock and roll,” Haver said. “There’s a lot to this story. My dad was an alcoholic. He was killed when I was 15. My younger brother accidentally shot him in a hunting accident.
“I had PTSD before I even joined the Army. The whole atmosphere that I grew up in. They diagnosed that. I told them my story.
“I was an emancipated teenager when I was 16 (and) I got married when I was 16-and-a-half. I got a girl pregnant and the thing to do back in the day was to get married. That was between my sophomore and junior year. That marriage lasted not very long, as you might imagine.
“I got another girl pregnant, and in the meantime, I had eyes on another girl, and I got her pregnant. At graduation, I walked with my third son’s mother, who was going to be my second wife, and then I went in the Army.
“I graduated June 5, and I was in basic training July 5.”
Haver, who has been married four times and has six children, 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, was born in Lima, Ohio, and moved with his family to Phoenix, Arizona, when he was 10 years old. They stayed there one year and then headed west to California, when he was in sixth grade.
As high school graduation neared, Haver knew Uncle Sam was about to come calling, so he went and took the ASVAB (Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery) test, earned high marks and was offered the chance to go to flight school or officer candidate school if he enlisted.
Next thing he knew, he was on his way to boot camp at Fort Polk, Louisiana., followed by warrant officer candidate school at Fort Wolters, Texas and the chance to learn to fly helicopters. His civilian background caught up to him, however, so flight training did not work out and he was assigned instead to heavy artillery.
“I had a previous marriage and children and stuff, so I resigned,” Haver said. “Because of my high scores on my ASVAB, they put me in fire direction control and I went to Fort Sill (Okla.)”
He wound up part of a heavy artillery battalion and was sent to Vietnam in March 1970.
“Initially, I was stationed in the Central Highlands,” Haver said. “We had a firebase near the Ho Chi Minh trail, which was a supply line for the North Vietnamese. We fired harassment and interdiction rounds every night. Mainly at night, because that’s usually when they infiltrated.
“One of the moments that stands out for me, I think, was the first time we took incoming rounds. I’d probably been in-country a couple months by then, and the thought that went through my mind — here I was, I’d just turned 19 in January — was, ‘Don’t these people know how cool I am? What are they doing trying to kill me?’
“It was a sense of disbelief that it was happening. I was never wounded. There were others around me who were. I was one of the fortunate ones.
“Then my brother came to Vietnam. There was a firebase down by Cam Ranh Bay and so I requested a transfer there so I could visit with my brother. Four months later, my stepdad came. My mother had remarried, and he went back into the Army. So not only was my brother in Vietnam, but my stepdad came to Vietnam four months after my brother.
“My poor mother … both her sons in Vietnam and her husband.”
Haver wound up spending only 11 months and five days in Vietnam, and 19 months, five days in the Army, due to troop drawdowns. Back in the States, he went to work as a glazier, owned his own glass shop, got a job as a locomotive engineer for the railroad and married the mother of his second child.
He was living a fast and furious lifestyle, with his long standing PTSD exacerbated by his time in Vietnam, but for some reason, getting married the second time caused him to straighten up – somewhat.
“After we got married, we had a come to Jesus moment,” Haver said. “So we got into the church … a Pentecostal-style church. It really spoke to me, but I continued to drink and drug, although not as excessively as I did. But when I did drink or do speed, it gave me permission to do things that weren’t conducive to being a Christian/married man.
“The main aspect of the PTSD was hyper-vigilance (defined as increased alertness where the individual is constantly assessing potential threats). I was burning the candle at both ends, which fit right into my hyperactivity.
“Working two jobs fed that monster that was still inside me. But I started to realize I needed to get sober and stay sober, and get off of drugs and stay off of drugs, so I was in and out of (12-step programs).”
Although he was drinking and drugging heavily, Haver considered himself a “functional” alcoholic and addict. He owned his own successful glass business in Needles, Calif., and worked for the railroad at the same time, but then in 1993, his world came crashing down.
“They (law enforcement) raided my glass shop,” Haver said. “I never sold drugs — everything was strictly for personal use — but the guy I was buying (drugs) from, they were really looking at him.
“When that (the raid) happened, all that stuff — me working two jobs, having a spiritual walk for a while, in and out of 12-step programs, family, the business — fell by the wayside. I had an image to uphold in the community, and when a local businessman got busted in a drug raid at his business, that was what needed to happen for me to finally realize that I needed help.
“I realized that I needed to get out of Dodge. My wife was divorcing me. I had resigned from the railroad because I was going to get fired. I sold my business because it was going to fail. Everything did not get wiped out — my business to this day is still there — it was just taken out of my hands.
“When my mother remarried, the man she married ended up at Fort Hood. He retired from there and they were here in Lampasas. That was the opening for me to come to Texas.”
For three months, Haver worked in Seguin as a tow truck driver, then went to work for his stepfather’s glass company in Lampasas. Most importantly, by the time he left California in 1999, he had been clean and sober for six years.
Life has still had its ups and downs, but since he made the move, Haver says he has found happiness and fulfillment. He is retired now, thanks to his railroad pension, but continues to work here and there, doing odd jobs to keep busy and make a little extra cash.
“In the 22 years that I’ve been in Texas, I’ve had 12 different jobs,” Haver said. “It wasn’t that I was unemployable, but it was that I wanted to find my purpose.
“I’ve been able to acquire some equipment, and I stay very active,” he said. “I do ranch clean-up and work; I cut trees; I mow lawns. I don’t advertise — it’s just word-of-mouth, which falls right into having a leisurely retirement.
“I have to keep moving. It gives me purpose, and I think that keeps me alive. Another thing that gives me purpose is working with others. I’ve always been in a service type of industry, and I transpose that into the recovery part of my life. I’ve sponsored many men over the years — and a couple of women.
“I think everything happens for a reason. Everything that happened to me has given me a way to look at life today in a much gentler way, I suppose. With age comes wisdom — sometimes.
“All the experiences I’ve had, from the crazy childhood growing up with an alcoholic father, to his early death, then going right to Vietnam, coming back and dealing with drug addiction and relationship problems, made me who I am today.
“I truly believe that, coupled with that early introduction to spirituality and what the 12 steps have done to take me further into that spiritual awakening, I found a purpose.”
