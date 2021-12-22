LAMPASAS – Johnny Chadwick was away from home for several Christmases when he served in the U.S. Army from 1983-90, but in some ways, he really did not mind missing out.
“I come from sort of a dysfunctional family, so even though I missed mom’s turkey, I didn’t miss the holiday fights, man,” the 57-year-old father of three said earlier this month. “Literally, I felt like when it was Christmas or Thanksgiving, the last person in the door rang the bell to start the fight.
“Not everybody has a Normal Rockwell or Ward and June Cleaver kind of family, you know. Mine was more akin to … there was this cartoon called the Squidbillies or something like that, about a dysfunctional family of squids. We were kind of like that. Any little thing that happened the previous year – two years ago; 10 years ago – someone would bring it up and it would start a fight. I mean, almost to the point sometimes of a physical altercation.
“So even being a soldier overseas for Christmas and missing mom’s cooking, it was actually kind of a relief to not have to go through that. I didn’t miss that part at all.”
Even so, family is family, and Chadwick says even with the annual threat of chaos at family holiday celebrations, it was hard being away. He still remembers quite well that first of three Christmases missed when he was stationed at Fort Campbell, Ky., as a member of the historic 101st Airborne Division.
“It sucked,” he said. “That is probably one of the loneliest feelings that you could ever have. The first time is always the toughest. There’s no turkey like mom makes; there’s no Christmas ham like what mom makes. You’ve got your battle buddy with you and what-not, but being away is nothing like Christmas at home.
“But I give the military kudos for trying to bring in as much of the comforts of home as possible. Back when I was in, the military definitely went out of their way to give you something. The Army actually has events for single soldiers to go to. I think they called it the Single Soldiers Association. They encourage you to go socialize. They encourage you to go participate in Christmas festivities and what-not. The mess halls always did a great job of cranking out really good meals and stuff. Again, it’s not the same as being at home, but they really did their best to make it bearable.
“Back in those days, you had what they called barracks rats. These guys who – once they were away – would just stay in the barracks and they would go crazy. I mean, literally. That is something you don’t want to do.”
Now a registered nurse who has worked at Rollins Brook hospital in Lampasas for more than 30 years, Chadwick was born in Germany, graduated from Lampasas High School in 1982, and lives on a six-acre farm outside the city where he built his own house and raises an assortment of animals, including a small gaggle of geese, flock of ducks and brood of chickens, as well as a clowder of cats, to name but a few.
As the end of year approaches, Chadwick says there is one important thing he would like to tell soldiers who are experiencing being away from home for the holidays.
“Do not be a barracks rat,” he said. “Don’t lock yourself in your barracks. Don’t be antisocial. Get out there and mingle with all the other soldiers that are away from their family. Get out and enjoy the holidays as a group. Don’t isolate yourself. Make the best of it.”
