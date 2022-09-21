Football is in full effect and fans are crowding the stadiums to watch their local, alumni, or state and professional teams play on the fields. Boys and men are running up and down the fields to demonstrate the athletic skills they’ve been working on during their off season. As they come off the field with either the win or the loss, they reflect on what worked, and perhaps what didn’t. You will know the difference because you will notice the heads walking off the field and the body language they show.
The ones who leave with defeat have heads down low, and minimal to no eye contact. The ones who walk away with the victory are joyous, smiling, and in great spirits as they converse with those close to them. You will even notice strangers acknowledging and giving props for the hard work, especially those players who stood out and performed exceptionally well. So what is the purpose of it all? Is it simply to pack out stadiums and bring in revenue for an organization? Is it to step on the field and wear the uniform of one of the most successful organizations known to man? Perhaps it is because it teaches more than success, and victory with loss. It is also a life lesson along the way, wouldn’t you say?
There is one thing you’ll want to take notice with each athlete before and after a game, and that is their nonverbal behavior. Before a game they are feeling one of two emotions, excitement or anxiousness.
The difference, because both emotions are very similar, is the mindset. One must guide their thoughts into believing that what they are feeling is from a place of fear or acceptance. Our minds will make up what they want, if we allow it to do so. However, when we will our mind to think outside of what we feel, then we can certainly expect a different result.
For instance, one player may go into the game with the mentality that the opposing team is better, and therefore fear and anxiety begins to set in. The unfortunate thing for this player is they’ve accepted defeat before ever stepping onto the field.
The latter is the player who goes in knowing even if odds are slim, it will not prevent them from performing as they’ve been conditioning and training to do. One coach, if not several have said this same thing — “You must play harder in practice, so that the games are easy,” or framed in some form of that. The point is, a player wants to condition and prepare way before they’ve ever stepped on the field. That way, when it is game time there is no surprise, and there is no challenge.
Yes, there will be your plays that were unplanned, or overlooked but the theme remains the same — this is easy compared to all the hard work put in during practice. When there is direct support, or supplemental support for an athlete and they are walking off the field head down, and disregarding every interaction, this is the time for space. We want to walk with them in their defeat, but then lift them up to know the next one is on the menu, and the new focus. Then, there is the support when walking with them in victory. Enjoy it, celebrate with them, and encourage what they just accomplished. Our athletes need to continue to move forward with purpose. They need to continue with drive and motivation from their mentors, supporters, teammates and coaches.
The goal of football isn’t about the lights and cheers. For players regardless of their aim for the sport, it is simply the developing of character, work ethic, grit and adaptability. From the stands it is easy to look at it as mere entertainment. However, for each team that enters onto that field, they are applying tactical work into something they’ve been continuously working hard for.
