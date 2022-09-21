Football is in full effect and fans are crowding the stadiums to watch their local, alumni, or state and professional teams play on the fields. Boys and men are running up and down the fields to demonstrate the athletic skills they’ve been working on during their off season. As they come off the field with either the win or the loss, they reflect on what worked, and perhaps what didn’t. You will know the difference because you will notice the heads walking off the field and the body language they show.

The ones who leave with defeat have heads down low, and minimal to no eye contact. The ones who walk away with the victory are joyous, smiling, and in great spirits as they converse with those close to them. You will even notice strangers acknowledging and giving props for the hard work, especially those players who stood out and performed exceptionally well. So what is the purpose of it all? Is it simply to pack out stadiums and bring in revenue for an organization? Is it to step on the field and wear the uniform of one of the most successful organizations known to man? Perhaps it is because it teaches more than success, and victory with loss. It is also a life lesson along the way, wouldn’t you say?

